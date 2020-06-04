Schenck: Racism is real and we must stand against it

Racism obviously exists within our community and throughout our country. Knowing that anyone would have to live in fear or struggle through life due to their race is unacceptable to me. I do not know what it is like to be a person of color who is subjected to racism or challenges that are created by the color of one’s skin. However, I can listen, observe, learn and work to understand to the best of my ability what struggles people face in our community due to their race. What I can tell you is that I personally know what it is like to feel extreme frustration and anger when someone dies or is injured due to unjustified, inappropriate or criminal conduct by someone wearing a badge. Equally concerning to me is when someone is mistreated due to bias or racism by anyone in a position of authority. Many people, including people in our own community, view these types of incidents as being a reflection of my integrity, and that of those that work and partner with me. All too often, incidents of police abuse stemming from misconduct issues, including mistreatment due to bias or racist attitudes, throughout our country have a negative impact on my agency, and all police agencies across our nation as well as our communities both locally and beyond. Unfortunately, just one of these incidents can give some residents the sense that all of us who wear a badge come from the same mold.