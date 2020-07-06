Schenck: We must be willing to cross bridges to move community forward

Have you ever noticed how many bridges you cross when traveling down a highway or walking from one place to another? To get from point A to point B, in many cases, they are critical. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a bridge, in part, as a structure carrying a pathway over a depression or obstacle. The bridges we cross are generally made of steel and concrete and if we cannot cross them, or refuse to, we cannot get to the place we need or hope to be.
But what about obstacles that cannot be overcome by a bridge made of steel and concrete? In our very own community and throughout our country there are many who face serious challenges each day that impact their lives in a negative way.
For some their obstacle might include racism, discrimination and struggles that are present for them daily due to the color of their skin. While I cannot say I personally know the difficult challenges that many people of color face on a daily basis, I am fully aware that they exist and are very real in Cayuga County. I have, and continue to, see it firsthand.
Others in our community and beyond face routine obstacles created by stigmas related to drug addiction and mental health. These stigmas can make the life of those suffering unbearable. I have witnessed this firsthand, as well.
In yet another example of a unique obstacle we must overcome, recent racially charged police and citizen encounters across our nation have caused a great deal of tension between law enforcement agencies and the public they serve. These incidents have caused frustration and anger for many people that have begun a movement to defund our police agencies and in some cases seek to eliminate them. This push has led to a great deal of frustration and anger for those that do not wish to see that happen, as well. This comes from not just members of those police agencies but members of the public they serve. Overcoming conflict between community members who want to change the way we police our streets and those who do not want to see that happen has become a very real obstacle as well. As with the others, I continue to see this obstacle firsthand.
We as a community can overcome each of these obstacles by building bridges. These bridges can be built with understanding, mutual respect, education, change and partnership. Understand that we are all different and face unique challenges. Respect the fact that each of us on both sides of the bridge have our own opinions and life experiences that formed them even when we do not agree. Know that we can educate ourselves and others about challenges we personally face and those faced by others. Change what we think we know and keep in mind that sometimes things aren’t as they seem. Partner with each other to build a better community for each of us to live in and to be a model for communities beyond ours.
We can dig our heels in and stay on one side of the bridge. Unfortunately, many will. We must also be aware that our words and actions can prevent us from crossing that bridge or bringing others across to us. They can be painful to those facing challenges due to addiction, mental health or the color of their skin. They can also be painful to those that wear the badge, protecting and serving while putting their lives on the line for others.
Words and actions can destroy a bridge. Our community must work to build them. Mistakes will be made as we build but that is OK. Just keep working. I have crossed a few bridges that weren’t made of steel and concrete during my career and I recognize that I have a few more to cross. I hope you will join me. This work is important and well worth the effort.
Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!