Schenck: We must be willing to cross bridges to move community forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever noticed how many bridges you cross when traveling down a highway or walking from one place to another? To get from point A to point B, in many cases, they are critical. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a bridge, in part, as a structure carrying a pathway over a depression or obstacle. The bridges we cross are generally made of steel and concrete and if we cannot cross them, or refuse to, we cannot get to the place we need or hope to be.

But what about obstacles that cannot be overcome by a bridge made of steel and concrete? In our very own community and throughout our country there are many who face serious challenges each day that impact their lives in a negative way.

For some their obstacle might include racism, discrimination and struggles that are present for them daily due to the color of their skin. While I cannot say I personally know the difficult challenges that many people of color face on a daily basis, I am fully aware that they exist and are very real in Cayuga County. I have, and continue to, see it firsthand.

Others in our community and beyond face routine obstacles created by stigmas related to drug addiction and mental health. These stigmas can make the life of those suffering unbearable. I have witnessed this firsthand, as well.