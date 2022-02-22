Schenck: Work remains to improve NY bail law

At the February meeting of the Cayuga County Judicial and Public Safety Committee, Cayuga County Legislator Robert Shea introduced a resolution to urge our state lawmakers to further amend criminal justice reforms that were implemented in 2020. I fully support this resolution and appreciate Legislator Shea’s efforts to make this a priority for not only our community, but the entire state of New York. Our elected leaders should continually evaluate our criminal justice system to ensure that the interests of public safety are met while protecting the rights of the accused. This can be a difficult balance that requires legislative changes to our laws from time to time.

In 2019 our state Legislature made significant changes to the bail laws of New York state. They also imposed new discovery mandates on our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. Both became effective in January 2020. The Legislature soon realized that these changes in the laws went too far and modifications were made and implemented in July 2020 that added additional crimes to the list of those that were eligible for bail. While I am thankful that the Legislature made these critical adjustments to their reform measures, they must do more and the time is now.

The Penal Law of the State of New York defines its purpose and proscribes conduct which unjustifiably threatens harm to individual or public interests, outlines sentences that may be imposed for convictions of offenses committed in violation of the law, and defines the difference between those that are serious and minor. The penal law also “provides for an appropriate public response to particular offenses, including consideration of the consequences of the offense for the victim, including the victim’s family, and the community” and seeks to “insure the public safety by preventing the commission of offenses through the deterrent influence of the sentences authorized, the rehabilitation of those convicted, the promotion of their successful and productive reentry and reintegration into society, and their confinement when required in the interests of public protection."

The reforms implemented in 2020 essentially stripped the discretion of judges to set bail on those that are accused of most misdemeanor and numerous felony level crimes. Legislator Shea’s resolution requests in part that the state Legislature restore a judge’s ability to set bail by considering all relevant factors, not just the risk of flight by the accused. As the law currently stands, our judges cannot set bail for most misdemeanors and numerous felonies, even if a risk of flight exists, and our law enforcement officers are forced in many cases to issue appearance tickets to accused offenders without having the ability to bring them before a judge.

Many of these accused offenders in our community and beyond are being released and rearrested numerous times. This is counter to the goals set forth by our penal law and counter to public safety. It is also dangerous and destructive in some cases to the very individuals that the reforms are designed to protect. For example, those that are struggling with addiction in many cases commit crimes to support their dangerous and deadly habit. These crimes often include petty offenses and misdemeanors that are not eligible for bail and often require the issuance of an appearance ticket upon arrest. With each crime committed to feed this addiction, the public is being put at risk, allowing someone in our community to be victimized, and in some cases, putting the offender at risk of confrontation with a potential victim. We are also keeping those that struggle from receiving life-saving rehabilitation and treatment in our custody facilities that can save their lives. This is not consistent with the purpose of the penal law and public safety.

While I feel strongly that we must further reform the reforms of 2020 to allow for judges to have discretion to set bail in many more cases than they can currently, I also feel just as strongly that no one should be confined in a jail setting due solely to the fact that they do not have the monetary resources to be released. There must be factors that warrant the incarceration related to public safety. If evidence suggests that an offender is likely to re-offend and put the public at risk, regardless of the level of crime, a judge should have discretion to set bail in the case and law enforcement officers should have the ability to bring the subject before the court.

There is more that we can and must do to fix these dangerous bail reforms. It is in the best interest of public safety and in many cases, for those that are accused. Our criminal justice system is complicated and every case is unique and different. No cookie cutter approach to bail will ever work. Each case must have an independent review and analysis by a judge that has the ability to set bail if it is in the best interest of public safety, and if not, to immediately release the accused. Thank you, Legislator Shea, for bringing your resolution forward and to the members of the Cayuga County Legislature for supporting it. I too urge Governor Hochul and our elected state leaders to work in a bipartisan manner to further amend these 2020 reforms in the interest of public safety. At the same time, I would welcome any of our elected leaders or community members to tour our jail facility to learn about the work being done to treat those struggling with substance use disorders and mental health challenges as well as our programming and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the successful reentry of those that are incarcerated.

Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff.

