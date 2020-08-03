Schmich: John Lewis' funeral was a few hours of hope, away from the doomsday world

Coronavirus numbers were rising. So were jobless claims.

Out in the Twitter swamp, Donald Trump, the current president, who is trailing in the polls, was floating the wackadoodle idea of postponing the November presidential election, an unconstitutional notion, popular among dictators, that even prominent Republicans rejected.

And not far from Ebenezer, Herman Cain, former presidential candidate and another Black man who rose to success from poverty in the segregated South, had just died, after a struggle with COVID-19. His death may or may not be connected to his appearance at a Trump rally where, like most other Trump supporters, he didn't wear a face mask. Either way, his death was another loss in a catastrophically managed plague.

Eventually, I toggled away from the daily doomsday report and back to the church, where hope was still rising.

"John Lewis," said former President Barack Obama, recalling Lewis' youth, "was getting something inside his head, an idea he couldn't shake, took hold of him, that nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience were the means to change laws, but also change hearts and change minds and change nations and change the world."

Yes. Yes. Here in the church, it was obvious. Change for the good could still come.