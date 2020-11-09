Schram: Trump delivers Putin's false message

When Trump left the room, CNN's conservative Republican commentator, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, who has spent four years frequently defending Trump, somberly spoke truth to Washington's power elite:

"No Republican elected official is going to stand behind that statement. None of them. ... much of that statement was not factual and was at times incendiary. And not something that a president of the United States should say, or any elected official should say, unless there is direct evidence to prove it."

Santorum criticized Trump for saying efforts to continue counting Pennsylvania's mailed early votes was "stealing them," adding: "The reality is in Pennsylvania, Democrats voted by mail and Republicans voted in person — it's because you asked them to do so. ... And for the president to go out there and claim that, without any evidence, is dangerous. ... It's very disappointing — shocking at times — to hear the president say the things that he said. And I'm hopeful that Republicans will stand up at this moment and say what needs to be said about the integrity of our elections."