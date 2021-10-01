Schramm: Hospitals ration care as unvaccinated overwhelm emergency rooms

There is less room to isolate those who seek care for non-COVID reasons, and fewer medical staff to diagnose and pass them on to other departments, such as cardiology and surgery. (Some doctors from those departments volunteered to help deliver E.R. care, so there are fewer of them available to deliver specialized care.)

Because you, the unvaccinated, also tend to deny your COVID-19 illness until you are seriously ill, more of you die in the E.R. while waiting for specialist care. In the meantime, you tie up the attention and emotions of the emergency staff, who take the place of your family; each of your deaths weighs on the caretakers.

Moreover, the surges from those who choose to remain unvaccinated mean emergency staff no longer have downtime during their shifts to keep themselves healthy and on an even keel. Working 8- or 12-hour shifts for a second year, they are suffering from exhaustion and burnout. Nurses and doctors are leaving “in droves,” I’m told (some go to private practices that select their patients). So there are fewer of them to give hospital emergency care when you need it.