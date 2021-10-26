Sciria: Goodbye, 25 Dill St., and thank you

25 Dill St. has been my work address, but for more than 30 years The Citizen's office also has been like a second home to me. As I type these words on Oct. 21, 2021, I look out at a newsroom that has been emptied out, leaving a couple of desks and the familiar mailboxes gone — an unfamiliar view.

As you may already know, The Citizen is moving to new digs after 51 years on 25 Dill St. For me it's a bittersweet moment because I have likely spent more time here than in any building in my life. The first time I walked into this building was fifth grade. A reporter or editor visited my class at Lincoln Elementary School and I went to check out the old newspapers on microfilm.

The next time was June 1988, when I was home from college and needed a summer job. I had learned how to put together newspaper pages at my college paper and answered an ad looking for help. The interview came with a tour and you couldn't help but notice the buzz of activity as press time neared.

I was offered the job and asked when I could start; I said "anytime," and just like that I was using a razor blade and line tape putting together pages in the composing department.

That was a fun summer. I was 21 so I could go across the street after work for a drink at Spirits, but I also got a taste of the newspaper business. So after graduating I quickly found myself back at The Citizen as a sports writer, then as an editor for sports and news, and I've been fortunate to have been here ever since.

The Citizen's building was like a small city. It had its neighborhoods, each with its own residents. There was the newsroom, on the west side of the building. To the south of us was composing, which later became prepress with the machines needed to put out pages.

There is a wall that separated the newsroom from the advertising department, a symbol that one department has no influence over the other. And next to that was human resources. Walking toward the entrance was our front desk and then into the circulation department, passing into the mailroom where the newspapers were bundled and distributed. Last but not least, downstairs was the pressroom, which took up much of the basement.

When I walk through these empty areas now I try to remember the people I knew who worked in them. Some have passed away, and I wonder what they would think. I have to mention Rollie Sennett, Bill Cantrell, Marge Fisher, Karen Leach, Jean Rademacher, Dorothy Long, Kit Walters, Val Giacolone, Art Wenzel, Ed Plaisted, Nancy Ward, Katy Frank, Rick Emanuel, John MicGlire, Kristen Wolford, Carl Abate and of course, Leo Pinckney. I apologize if I forgot anyone.

I cannot even begin to guess how many people have worked here since the building opened 51 years ago, much less the 30-plus years I've been here. It must be over a thousand who were a part of The Citizen-Advertiser, then The Citizen.

What I discovered in 1988 was that it took a lot of people to get a daily newspaper out; you don't see most of their names, but each in their own way contributed to keeping our readers informed about their community. It has been an honor to have worked with all of them.

Over 30 years I accumulated a lot of memories in this building and it will feel weird driving to a new office. But one thing I have learned is the newspaper business is always changing — the production methods, the technology and now the building — but it's the people who make The Citizen a community newspaper and that will never change. So as we move forward, thanks 25 Dill St. for being my second home.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

