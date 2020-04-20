Seward: Actions continue in New York's COVID-19 battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to start this week’s column with a heartfelt THANK YOU to all who have reached out to me and my wife Cindy over the past few weeks as we both battled the novel coronavirus. Your well wishes and prayers meant a great deal and gave us both strength during our fight against this sinister virus.

As the pandemic continues there are so many on the front lines that are deserving of our respect, admiration, and thanks. Nurses, doctors, first responders, police, corrections officers, grocery store and pharmacy workers, truck drivers, and many others are risking their health and spending countless hours away from their families to help our state and nation endure through these difficult times.

I understand many are struggling with health and economic issues. There are no easy solutions moving forward and additional aid will have to come from the state and federal levels to help with our recovery. Already, I have joined with my Senate Republican colleagues to push for a couple of key actions.

First, a letter was sent to the United States Department of Agriculture calling for assistance for our farmers. Agriculture is New York’s top industry and vital to our health and way of life. Unfortunately, in the best of times, farming can be a struggle and the Coronavirus is taking a devastating toll on many farms.