Seward: Census 2020 — count me in

Census numbers are also used to determine our representation in Washington D.C. Without a full accounting of our state’s population, we may not have our fair share of congressional representatives.

Business owners also consult census results when making decisions on where to locate, expand, or introduce new products and services. If our area is undercounted, we could miss out on future economic growth.

The form is simple and takes just a few minutes to complete. It is also one of the shortest in history, asking households to provide the names of residents and their sex, age, date of birth, race, whether of Hispanic origin, relationship to the head of household, whether the home is owned or rented and telephone number. Note that the form does not ask about citizenship or legal status, or for anyone’s Social Security number. No one will ever ask for bank or credit card information either.

If you live at multiple places throughout the year, count yourself at the address where you live and sleep most of the time. If you split your time evenly between two or more places, count yourself where you were staying on April 1, 2020. However, a census response is required from each property.