Seward: Independent NY nursing home review is overdue

In addition, the state has yet to acknowledge the fact that nursing homes throughout New York have continually faced budget cuts, which have resulted in persistent staffing shortages that jeopardize quality of care, a problem only exasperated by the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of providing additional support to these facilities during this critical time, additional cuts were tucked into this year’s state budget.

Nursing homes are facing constant challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state must provide support not added stress for administrators, staff, and residents. Back in May, I joined with Senate Republicans in calling for an independent investigation of the state’s actions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in nursing homes. Such an investigation is still needed and should

Additionally, the hearings looking into nursing homes scheduled by the Senate majority will not take place until August. We should not be waiting to move forward with such an important proceeding. Democrats must also use the senate’s subpoena power to compel testimony and documents for bipartisan inspection and not simply extend a polite “invitation” to the administration. Documents, emails, and anything else related to the governor’s office and decisions made regarding our most vulnerable need to see the light of day.