Seward: Shine a light on Farm Safety Week

• Seven out of 10 farms will go out of business within five years of a tractor overturn fatality.

Newer tractor models built after 1985 have built-in rollover protection systems to help minimize injury in the event of a rollover. However, tractors are expensive and have a long life span, so many farmers are still utilizing older models without this life-saving enhancement. It is estimated that roughly half of U.S. tractors do not have rollover protection.

By retrofitting older tractor models with a ROPS, lives can be saved. In the event of a rollover, the use of a ROPS and a seatbelt reduces the risk of injury and death by 99 percent. Farmers, however, are faced with a number of financial challenges every day. Utility costs and fuel expenses keep many farmers awake at night and make it difficult to make ends meet. For dairy farmers, the low and unpredictable price they receive for their milk also takes a toll. That is why when NYCAMH approached me several years ago with a request for funding for the ROPS Rebate Program, I was pleased to help.

The New York ROPS Rebate Program offers farmers approximately 70 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing the roll bar system. Should the out-of-pocket expense to a farmer be greater than $500, NYCAMH will increase the rebate to ensure that a farmer does not have to shoulder a higher expense.