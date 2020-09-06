Sheppard: Auburn ready to start phase-in reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School officially starts this week, and we would like to remind everyone of what the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s phase-in reopening will look like under the hybrid learning model. In this model, students will be on an A/B rotation where they will attend school in person two days each week and learn remotely the other three days.

For the majority of students, Sept. 8 and 9 will be days where students are scheduled to go into their school buildings to meet teachers and pick up at-home learning supplies. Sept. 8 is the first day of in-person school for several preschool sites, as well as BOCES campus-run programs.

Phase one of the district’s phase-in reopening starts Thursday, Sept. 10, and marks the first official day of school, which will be remote for the majority of students in grades kindergarten through 12. Special education students in 12:1 and 8:1 programs will begin in-person school on Thursday as well, and they will attend in-person Monday through Thursday every week.

Phase two of the reopening will start on Monday, Sept. 28. At that time, students in grades kindergarten through two, seven, 11 and 12 who have opted to be in the hybrid learning model will begin in-person school two days each week. Students in grades three through six and eight through 10 will continue with remote learning.