Sheppard: Auburn school budget strikes good balance

The 2020-2021 budget is a good balance of tackling immediate needs, like recovering from COVID-disrupted learning, while making long-term investments in lowering class sizes, restoring art and music, and providing much needed social and emotional supports for our students. This year has been a tremendously challenging year for our students, parents and staff. We are confident that with your support of the budget this year, we can come together stronger than ever before; our students deserve nothing less.
Thankfully, after some worrying signs in the early versions of the state budget, the federal stimulus package included funding to pay for the unbudgeted costs associated with keeping our students safe and learning as best as possible during the pandemic. On a moment’s notice, the Auburn Enlarged City School District had to distribute laptops and internet hotspots to our students. We also had to take on ever-changing rules for sanitation from deep cleaning every surface multiple times daily, to purchasing expensive electrostatic sanitizers to deal with the aerosolized nature of the virus, to temperature screening machines at the entrance of all of our buildings. The school district also became the largest distributor of food in the county. With students not in our buildings, we knew that so many of our families relied on the schools to provide at least some of the three square meals they need to be healthy. Our staff stepped up to distribute these meals, even at the height of each terrible surge, and even set up a food pantry at Genesee Elementary to help the community.
The transition to hybrid and remote learning was a rocky one and not something we hope to repeat any time soon. It was difficult for so many of our students to adjust. We know of so many diligent students that lost motivation or just simply could not keep up with their online assignments. We are planning summer learning sessions at all grade levels, including elementary, to help fill in those gaps. We hope to catch students up so that they can be confident learners when meeting their teachers and classmates in the fall. We also know that the pandemic, whether through isolation or through loss of a loved one, has been emotionally devastating for so many in our school community. Come fall, we will be able to add school counselors in each of our elementary buildings rather than splitting one between all five buildings as we have done in the past.
Our challenges as a district did not begin with the COVID pandemic. Our district is in the bottom 2% of per pupil spending in the state and has been for over a decade. The state’s funding formula is hurting our students. We have had to lay off staff, reduce some programs like art and music, and even close a school as a result. This budget will ensure that we have long-term investment to reduce class sizes, provide more reading and math specialists, and restore cuts in art and music classes. Most importantly, this budget ensures we will be able to sustain these gains for our students for years to come.
The budget does all of this while staying below the state tax cap for the eighth year in a row. The tax cap ensures that the tax levy, the total amount of revenue raised, does not exceed inflation. To the average homeowner in Auburn, this will mean about a $4 per month increase to their property tax bill. By planning ahead and keeping these increases reasonable, we are able to balance the needs of our students and our community and will never need to exceed the tax cap down the line.
Our students, parents and staff have been through a very difficult year. Your confidence and support of the school district is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to continuing to earn that trust.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.