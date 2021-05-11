Sheppard: Auburn school budget strikes good balance

The transition to hybrid and remote learning was a rocky one and not something we hope to repeat any time soon. It was difficult for so many of our students to adjust. We know of so many diligent students that lost motivation or just simply could not keep up with their online assignments. We are planning summer learning sessions at all grade levels, including elementary, to help fill in those gaps. We hope to catch students up so that they can be confident learners when meeting their teachers and classmates in the fall. We also know that the pandemic, whether through isolation or through loss of a loved one, has been emotionally devastating for so many in our school community. Come fall, we will be able to add school counselors in each of our elementary buildings rather than splitting one between all five buildings as we have done in the past.

Our challenges as a district did not begin with the COVID pandemic. Our district is in the bottom 2% of per pupil spending in the state and has been for over a decade. The state’s funding formula is hurting our students. We have had to lay off staff, reduce some programs like art and music, and even close a school as a result. This budget will ensure that we have long-term investment to reduce class sizes, provide more reading and math specialists, and restore cuts in art and music classes. Most importantly, this budget ensures we will be able to sustain these gains for our students for years to come.