Sheppard: District to survey community on Auburn school name change

A school building is a community institution. As such, it is the role of the board of education to ensure that all of its district facilities are representative of the values and identity of its community. In January, a group of Auburn students and community members asked the board of education to explore the possibility of renaming the high school with this fact in mind. The board of education then decided to enact a board policy which governs the manner in which an AECSD building is named. After much deliberation and work by the Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee, a resolution was passed which guided the way in which the community would be able to provide their input and guidance regarding the naming of our high school building. In April, the BOE welcomed nominations from the community for the naming of the high school. The BOE sent out a press release to The Citizen, used the district’s website and all social media platforms to reach the Auburn community. Additionally, the AECSD board sought community members as volunteers to sit as an advisory panel that would be tasked to provide a recommendation to the board regarding a name for the high school building based upon nominations provided by the community through this process. Thankfully, the board received nearly 200 letters and emails suggesting a total of 11 different names. The board received a total of 27 names who volunteered to serve on the advisory panel. The board then reached out to students, teachers and community organizations affiliated directly with the high school to seek additional volunteers in order to serve upon this panel, all in accordance with standing board of education policy and the resolutions that have been passed throughout the year to guide this process. The members of this independent advisory panel were then approved by the board at the May 11 meeting, and the panel will be convened within the next couple of weeks. It is important to recognize throughout this process that the board of education has not voted on, nor has it been its intention to vote upon, any specific name, regardless of what has been presented to us. The board has simply enacted a policy that guides the naming of our facilities, in accordance with our policies and past practices. We are now awaiting more detailed input from our community to guide the decisions of both the advisory panel and the board of education.
It is this input that we are once again seeking in an effort to guide the work of our advisory panel, and the decisions of the board of education regarding the name of our high school building. Following review by the board at our Wednesday, May 19, meeting, a survey will be made available to all residents of the Auburn Enlarged City School District. This survey will be available in an online format on our website. For those without computer access, the survey will be made available at our district office building, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn.
We want to ensure that all of our community members are able to provide input to guide the decisions made by the independent advisory panel, and the board of education. This survey is being done in an effort to ensure that our buildings are representative of all members of our community and their perceived identity and values. Our buildings must be a place where all of our students are provided with opportunities to flourish and thrive as well as feel welcomed, safe and nurtured. As parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and taxpayers ourselves, the board wants to ensure that we do everything possible to provide all of our students with school buildings that do all of these things, and that can be a source of individual and community pride for decades to come.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.