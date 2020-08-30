Sheppard: Let's keep reopening conversations going

The Auburn school district’s board of education would like to thank the parents and community members who attended the board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to share viewpoints on reopening our schools. We heard you, and we appreciate your feedback.
Several years ago, the district formed a District Parent Council (DPC) for parents and staff members to get together to discuss ideas and ways to help with student engagement. Based on feedback from community members at the Aug. 25 board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo came up with the idea to revamp this group into a reopening and planning committee. The group will be renamed the District Parent Reopening Committee (DPRC), and the focus of the group will be around how we can get our students back into our buildings for school five days a week.
The District Parent Reopening Committee will meet on the first Monday of every month; however, because Sept. 7 is Labor Day, the first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Auburn High School auditorium. We encourage anyone who would like to be a part of the reopening discussions to attend. Superintendent Pirozzolo will update members of the committee on reopening plans and any changing guidelines from the state, as well as discuss current procedures and protocols. The ultimate goal is to find a way to bring our students physically back into school every day.
We understand the issues families are facing with students not being able to come back to school every day. Students suffer socially, emotionally and academically. Child care is a major concern for working parents. Parents are not teachers and may have a hard time helping their children with curriculum. We get it.
Parents who have requested a full remote learning model of instruction for children in grades seven through 12 will be able to request a transfer to the hybrid learning model at any time once they feel comfortable with the health and safety guidelines the district has in place or if they feel the full remote learning model is not working for them. Transfers at the secondary level will be accommodated as long as space allows with the current health and safety guidelines in place.
Parents who have requested a full remote learning model of instruction for children in grades kindergarten through six have committed to that plan until January 2021 due to the curriculum’s scope and sequence programs. At that time, parents may request a transfer to the hybrid learning model.
Again, we heard your concerns, and we are listening. Our ultimate goal is to make in-person learning available five days a week as soon as we are able to do so under the state’s health and safety guidelines.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.
