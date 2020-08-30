Sheppard: Let's keep reopening conversations going

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn school district’s board of education would like to thank the parents and community members who attended the board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to share viewpoints on reopening our schools. We heard you, and we appreciate your feedback.

Several years ago, the district formed a District Parent Council (DPC) for parents and staff members to get together to discuss ideas and ways to help with student engagement. Based on feedback from community members at the Aug. 25 board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo came up with the idea to revamp this group into a reopening and planning committee. The group will be renamed the District Parent Reopening Committee (DPRC), and the focus of the group will be around how we can get our students back into our buildings for school five days a week.

The District Parent Reopening Committee will meet on the first Monday of every month; however, because Sept. 7 is Labor Day, the first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Auburn High School auditorium. We encourage anyone who would like to be a part of the reopening discussions to attend. Superintendent Pirozzolo will update members of the committee on reopening plans and any changing guidelines from the state, as well as discuss current procedures and protocols. The ultimate goal is to find a way to bring our students physically back into school every day.