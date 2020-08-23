Sheppard: Why Auburn needs to do a phased school reopening

As the president of the Auburn school board, an Auburn parent, and an educator, I write to update the community on our decision to phase-in the start of the 2020-21 school year. We recognize that for any plan to work in these difficult times, our community must understand what we are doing and rally behind our schools, staff and, most importantly, our children so that they can have the best school year possible.
I feel your frustration — we all do. We would all love nothing more than to have every one of our children return to our buildings five days a week. We all know that our children learn best when they are face to face with our teachers. Many of our children have experienced untold hardships over the last several months and are missing the one safe place that they may have. Our hearts go out to all of our children who are going through this and want nothing more than to be back with their friends, safe, and learning.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District is not abandoning the hybrid learning model in favor of full-time remote learning. The district is moving forward with a hybrid learning model where students will attend school in person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week, but we will be using a phased-in approach culminating in the full implementation of this hybrid model by Oct. 13.
This phased-in approach will allow the district, our teachers and staff to perfect entry procedures with smaller cohorts of students, reinforce at-home expectations and digital learning procedures for our students. During the extremely critical first few weeks of school, we will determine students who may have difficulties working remotely and develop strategies to assist them when they are finally in person and provide time for the many families who are concerned with sending their students to school.
The phased-in start also allows us to get our district prepared for and implement the latest best practices as recommended by the state, our public health officials, and from colleges and other institutions around the state and country as we start to reopen. Other districts around us are doing similar phased-in starts to in person learning, including East Syracuse Minoa, Oswego, Binghamton and Ithaca. We expect that others in the coming days and weeks will be forced to make the similar difficult choice to phase in their start.
When the risks are high, we believe that taking a cautious approach is the right choice for our students, staff, their families and the wider community that we serve. We understand that this is not a popular choice with many in our community. We all want things to get back to normal as quickly as possible. What we are trying our best to avoid is forcing our community backwards, to another hard shutdown, with businesses closed, people unable to visit loved ones, and our schools closed for another extended period.
With all that said our phase-in schedule will be as follows:
Sept. 8-9: Introductory days
These days will be reserved for students on both the hybrid and remote learning models to come in and pick up equipment and meet their teachers during scheduled times.
Sept. 10: Phase 1
Students in preschool will attend school every day Monday through Friday in the first phase, and start dates will be determined by individual sites. Students in the 8:1:1 and 12:1:1 programs will attend school every day Monday through Thursday. Additionally, students in CTE, Compass, and day treatment programs will attend school according to their specific program’s schedule. All other students in grades K-12 will participate in the full remote learning model.
Sept. 28: Phase 2
Kindergarten through second grade will attend school on an A/B schedule. Grades 3-6 will continue with the full remote learning model.
Junior high grade seven will attend school on an A/B schedule. Grade eight will continue with the full remote learning model.
High School grades 11 and 12 will attend school on an A/B schedule. Grades nine and 10 will continue with the full remote learning model.
This half-capacity phase will allow us to test our safety policies and procedures and work out any kinks should they arise without altering later phases.
Oct. 13: Phase 3
All other students who have opted into the hybrid learning model will attend school on an A/B schedule.
Again, our goal is to safely open and keep our buildings open for in-person learning this year. We further aim to make in-person learning available five days a week as soon as we are able to do so safely and in accordance with state rules and regulations. We and our staff feel strongly that children of all ages benefit most from the human interaction that comes with a pat on the shoulder from a teacher or an encouraging word from a classmate. I want that for my own two children and I want that for each of the district’s over 4,200 children. Together, we believe that is possible if we each do our part.
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.
