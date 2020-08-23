Sheppard: Why Auburn needs to do a phased school reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the president of the Auburn school board, an Auburn parent, and an educator, I write to update the community on our decision to phase-in the start of the 2020-21 school year. We recognize that for any plan to work in these difficult times, our community must understand what we are doing and rally behind our schools, staff and, most importantly, our children so that they can have the best school year possible.

I feel your frustration — we all do. We would all love nothing more than to have every one of our children return to our buildings five days a week. We all know that our children learn best when they are face to face with our teachers. Many of our children have experienced untold hardships over the last several months and are missing the one safe place that they may have. Our hearts go out to all of our children who are going through this and want nothing more than to be back with their friends, safe, and learning.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is not abandoning the hybrid learning model in favor of full-time remote learning. The district is moving forward with a hybrid learning model where students will attend school in person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week, but we will be using a phased-in approach culminating in the full implementation of this hybrid model by Oct. 13.