Sobel: How do we explain the Capitol attack to our children?

Like many of you, I am still trying to make sense of what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and what it means for our country from here.

But as an author of books for children on U.S. government and civics, a question that concerns me, as I am sure it does parents and teachers, is: How do we explain what happened to our children?

This is not an unimportant question, because what the next generation of voters, parents, civic leaders and politicians does in the next five, 10, 15 and 20 years could very well determine how long our republic survives.

In my first book, “How the U.S. Government Works” (a title I have been rethinking in recent years), I explain that the government’s power comes from the people, and that the people play an important role in helping the government do its work. I say that people vote for the nation’s leaders, pay taxes, and serve in the military and on juries. In addition, people let their elected leaders know what’s important to them by writing letters, attending public meetings, and gathering “together in large groups to let the government’s leaders know what they want.”