Spadafore: Workers must seize their power

We are in a time of upheaval. Workers are at the razor’s edge, and they have had enough. The pandemic has exposed the frayed workplaces that have existed for many years where employers would rather cut their workers short by paying the minimum without any regard for their lives or wellbeing. Wages have been stagnant for 50 years and workers are at their limit for what they will take. Things are beginning to shift in our inequitable economic system. Workers are tired of being taken for granted.

These shifts are happening across our country. We see it in strikes at Frito Lay and Nabisco. We saw it in the organizing drive at Amazon in Alabama. The pandemic has exposed the fact that wages have not kept up with productivity and has made poor working conditions worse. Those that thought that workers were staying home because of enhanced unemployment benefits have learned that people did not return to work just because they ended the benefit (see the article on CNBC’s website: “26 States Ended Federal Unemployment Benefits Early. Data Suggests it’s Not Getting People Back to Work”). Employees are leaving the workforce because they are tired of risking their wellbeing. We see nurses and teachers leaving their professions pushed beyond the brink by bad management and a lack of support during the pandemic. Workers are fed up with a system that does not reward their labor and they are not going back to the way things were before the pandemic. Workers are taking power into their own hands by withholding their labor.