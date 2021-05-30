Spingler: New York should reclassify emergency dispatchers

A lot happens before first responders arrive to any scene. Dispatchers work hand-in-hand with our first responders to ensure they have up-to-date information before arrival. They communicate with our EMS providers, fire department personnel and police officers using our emergency communications system. They provide them with patient information as well as safety information, allowing them to be prepared to take over on arrival.

Cayuga County 911 employee Patty Campbell says "Our job may have clerical duties ... but there’s a lot more, including liability.

"Many people think we just sit around answering phone calls all day, part of which is correct. We do have chairs to sit in and we do answer phone calls. What most people don’t know is that we answer the administrative and non-emergency phone calls for every law enforcement agency in the county. We also answer all of the phone calls from the public requesting a fire department and ambulance in the county. When you have a question about a pistol permit, it comes to us first. Or maybe you have a question about your landlord changing the locks and whether it’s legal for them to do so. Yep, it’s us again. What if you need to conduct a controlled burn on your property and you need to know if there’s a burn ban? You guessed it, us again.