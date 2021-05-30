Spingler: New York should reclassify emergency dispatchers

The minimum qualifications and the amount of training required to develop a successful emergency dispatcher is extensive. Pair this with the competency level required in handling a 9-1-1 call. The people behind the scenes doing this job are professionals in their field. These professionals are classified by New York state and the federal government as “clerical” workers. We are urging our state representatives to classify these people according to the labor they perform. We are asking them to support a bill that would designate public safety dispatchers, emergency operators, emergency complaint operators and emergency service dispatchers as first responders.
The Cayuga County Legislature passed a resolution in 2019 backing this change when it was considered at the federal level, and clearly it would be supported at the state level if the state decided to follow suit.
The goal is to change the classification of dispatchers at both the state and federal levels as being first responders. Classify them for what they do, who they are. Dispatchers take the first call for all incidents. Although remotely, they are the first ones handling every incident. They have the ability to dramatically impact the life safety of callers. Dispatchers are trained to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation to callers, to guide callers through the delivery of newborn babies, to stabilize patients experiencing heart attacks, and deescalate and diffuse domestic situations, along with many others. In addition to putting this training to work on the phones, they dispatch all first responders in Cayuga County. The No. 1 goal of an emergency services dispatcher is officer safety. Keeping our first responders safe is key.
A lot happens before first responders arrive to any scene. Dispatchers work hand-in-hand with our first responders to ensure they have up-to-date information before arrival. They communicate with our EMS providers, fire department personnel and police officers using our emergency communications system. They provide them with patient information as well as safety information, allowing them to be prepared to take over on arrival.
Cayuga County 911 employee Patty Campbell says "Our job may have clerical duties ... but there’s a lot more, including liability.
"Many people think we just sit around answering phone calls all day, part of which is correct. We do have chairs to sit in and we do answer phone calls. What most people don’t know is that we answer the administrative and non-emergency phone calls for every law enforcement agency in the county. We also answer all of the phone calls from the public requesting a fire department and ambulance in the county. When you have a question about a pistol permit, it comes to us first. Or maybe you have a question about your landlord changing the locks and whether it’s legal for them to do so. Yep, it’s us again. What if you need to conduct a controlled burn on your property and you need to know if there’s a burn ban? You guessed it, us again.
"One of the most challenging parts of position happens when we are in the middle of giving CPR, managing a traffic stop an officer has just called out, and now we have a multi-car accident to dispatch. We define the definition of multitasking. Not answering a radio transmission could cost an officer his/her life, not giving adequate CPR instructions could cost the patient theirs. We have to gather the most amount of information we can, in as little time as possible (with 100% accuracy). As you can see, the liability associated with a dispatcher's performance is extremely high, and pretty stressful. What kind of clerical position is under a microscope at all times, and has that much responsibility?!"
Extensive training requirement
To become a dispatcher, candidates must take a competitive Civil Service Exam. They must place in the top three on the Civil Service list and pass a thorough background check. Upon completion of the background check, candidates are required to complete a four-week classroom training program. This is followed by 14 to 16 weeks of additional on-the-job call taking training. From here, dispatchers are assigned a trainer at one of our law enforcement disciplines or fire dispatch training. Dispatchers also complete a two-week training program provided through the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and Emergency Medical Dispatch Training. The EMD training certifies dispatchers in protocols such as CPR, pregnancy, convulsions and many other medical conditions a patient may be experiencing. After between years three to five, most dispatchers are fully trained to work any discipline in the 911 center.
To give another perspective on the complexity of the job of a 911 dispatcher, consider this: Dispatchers sit in a seat with six monitors, three computers, a phone and a radio. Today’s national turnover rate is approximately 20%. Here in Cayuga County, the turnover rate is approximately 35%. This means one out of every three people in training are successful. The turnover rate for the central New York region is approximately 25%.
Dispatchers share experiences
Valerie Beman has over 20 years of experience in the dispatch center, some as a floor supervisor, some as a dispatcher. She quickly recalled seven major incidents in which she took the initial calls for. These range from a teenager pleading for help after watching her mother take a gunshot to the head from her father, to the 14-year-old girl who arrived home to find her father who had committed suicide, to the 6-year-old who watcher her mother fall down the stairs unconscious. And there’s the mother begging for help because she’d woken to her deceased 9-year-old. These are just to name a few but you get the idea of what dispatchers contend with, with no warning.
Beman says: “I could go on and on with examples like these after 21 years of dispatching. At times I can still hear caller’s voices from certain incidents from my first year on the job and throughout my career. 911 dispatchers are not only first responders but the very first responder, which at times I believe can be more difficult because we can’t see a situation to assess it and have to depend on our ears and voices to send these callers appropriate help.
"We need to break through many barriers (hysterical callers, angry callers, homicidal callers, callers with dementia, child callers, intoxicated callers, suicidal callers) to get vital information, again with only our ears and voices. Sometimes we are the last person a caller ever talks to and those are personally some of my hardest calls. The caller should be talking to a loved one in their final minutes here on earth but instead it is up to a 911 dispatcher to be that final voice they hear.”
Sean Toole, with 12 years of dispatching experience, says "being a dispatcher is unlike any other job in the world. It takes certain type of person to be able to handle the job requirements." Toole highlighted the mental stress a dispatcher is put through every day and how it can be the most difficult thing to deal with throughout their careers. They have to remain calm and follow protocol while listening to the screams of those needing help or even facing end of life. They do all of this knowing that everything can have a ripple effect and can determine the outcome in so many ways. This is not only strenuous but mentally draining.
“I can recall many 911 calls through my 12 years and a common question I get is, ‘What is the worst 911 call you've ever taken?’” Toole says. “It seems most years it changes. Every year something new comes in that replaces or outnumbers the last. You begin to bottle them up. Then one day, somewhere, something rekindles the memory.”
Toole recalls a specific 911 call he took that still haunts him. “I once took a 911 call for a man who had fallen through the ice on Skaneateles Lake. The caller was a resident on the lakefront living far down a fire lane. A spot difficult for responders to access. I stayed on the line with the caller trying to help them find anything to help the person hold on for just a minute longer. The outcome of the call that day was one no responder would ever wish for. I had to listen as the caller described the man screaming for help. The helpless feeling that myself and the caller had to endure was and still is indescribable.”
Nearly one year after the incident Toole was with his family at Lakehouse Pub enjoying a night out with live music. While waiting for their table the group was outside when the incident resurfaced in his mind. "My brother said "Man that lake is beautiful." It was difficult for me to look at it in the same way. All I could think about was the man who fell through the ice that I couldn't save.”
This is just one call he’s taken in his career as a 911 dispatcher. Toole reiterated the mental burden imposed on them being like no other job. Toole knows that dispatchers aren’t classified as first responders because they don't go to the scene, but he highly disagrees. He advised they have to paint every scene in their head whether they want to, or not.
National dispatcher turnover rates are breaching 20% and technology is always evolving, making the position more complex. It becomes more difficult year after year to do the job of a 911 dispatcher. Toole ended with the fact that dispatchers get "burned out" just like first responders. “I feel it’s important to make this change so that we get the recognition that is beyond deserved. We are not administrative support or secretarial. We are 911. We are first responders.”
Christopher Gray, a 23-year veteran of Cayuga County E-911, gives his perspective on the job duties, the changes over time and the effects the position has on the mental state of an employee.
“As an emergency services dispatcher, we are the first line of the front line. All initial calls for help come to us.”
Gray explains that dispatchers are the ones who receive all emergent calls from people who find themselves, often times, in dire situations. These may be medical, law or a fire-related trouble.
"Let’s put the job in perspective; day to day, hour to hour and minute to minute we are expected to answer the calls, make immediate decisions related to sending proper agencies/personnel that address the needs of these callers, based on protocols. With each and every call, we subject ourselves to today’s increasing liability. We are expected to perform with accuracy and in a very timely manner,” Gray says.
Gray highlights the additional stress of the job with the fact that the dispatchers are also responsible for the safety of the responders who are reacting and responding to the emergencies they are dispatched to. Often the 911 center takes many other incoming calls, all unrelated to one another, requiring a significant amount of multitasking and organizational skills that Gray says “are unfathomable to the general public.” Gray adds “the stressors that we deal with are right equivalent to those of police, fire and EMS. Though they are more visible, we should all be considered first responders.”
Gray cited some specific calls he’s taken during his career. “I have taken a call where a passerby described the ejected victim of a car accident in detail, another involving a mother who’d lost her patience and wanted law enforcement to take her 9-year-old because she couldn’t deal with her any longer.” Gray also recalls the call in which he contended with a “screaming mother who just found her infant in the tub.”
Gray also refers to calls that no dispatcher ever wants to hear, ones that have a direct impact on the mental state of a dispatcher. Gray recalls two late afternoon calls he’s taken that will stick with him forever. One call involved a family member who was unconscious and another was a citizen reporting a motor vehicle accident in which Gray could hear his own daughter screaming in the background because she was trapped in the back of a vehicle. His mother was an unconscious passenger in the vehicle, his brother the driver.
"With the exception of maybe the last two examples, we hang up and handle business as usual," Gray says. "More often than not we have no resolution to the calls we take.”
For some, that’s the hardest part of the job, the unknown.
Gray hopes that state legislation is passed giving dispatchers the recognition they deserve. Their duties should be recognized for what they really are.
Denise Spingler, 911 administrator, says the job is ever-evolving from both a technical and practical perspective. As technology grows, the types of complaints grow. We’re seeing new complaints such as the unemployment fraud and scams on grandparents that weren’t around 10 years ago. Each new scam creates new duties of the dispatchers. “The change is not about degrading another profession but more about changing the perception of emergency services dispatchers and recognizing them for what they do.
"Dispatchers have a direct impact on the life safety of callers. With that comes a great deal of liability and stress. Though remote, they are the first, first responders.”
Denise Spingler is administrator for the Cayuga County 911 Center.