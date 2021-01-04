Strain: What a pro-worker GOP really looks Like

I’m all for the GOP placing workers in the center of its policy agenda. But the party’s current populist agenda is not focused on workers, and much of it would actually hurt them.

Moreover, it does not reflect conservatives’ commitments to free markets and personal responsibility, which are both right on the merits and popular among Republican voters. Instead of attempting to direct large segments of the economy from Washington, attack the foundations of prosperity and indulge narratives of stagnation and grievance, Republican leaders should build programs to help workers based on their party’s traditional values and principles.

They should start with a plan to repair the damage caused by the pandemic recession. The number of workers unemployed for six months or longer has increased every month since April, more than quadrupling over that time. Long-term unemployment is likely to remain a significant problem for some time after the vaccine is in wide distribution.

Rather than offering these workers months of extra unemployment benefits, the federal government should pick up part of the tab to help them move from high-unemployment areas to parts of the country with better job prospects. In addition, to fight poverty and increase workforce participation, Republican should champion the expansion of the earned-income tax credit.