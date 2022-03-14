Sunshine Week: Fight for your right to know

Getting government to be open with the people it serves has always been a Sisyphean effort - rolling a large rock up a hill, only to have it roll back down right when it got near the top.

And over the last few years, it seems, the rock has gotten bigger, the hill created by government has gotten steeper, and the number of people pushing the rock - journalists, citizen advocates, government officials sympathetic to transparency efforts - has gotten smaller.

More and more, it seems, government officials want to keep the public from information they need to know and deserve to know.

Government officials exploiting new technology to communicate in secret.

Government officials hiding and manipulating statistical information that might save our lives.

Government officials ignoring existing transparency laws, and forcing citizens to undertake expensive and time-consuming legal action to obtain information in hopes of discouraging them and forcing them to give up seeking it.

Government officials unnecessarily and illegally delaying the release of public information in hopes the citizens will eventually no longer need or want the information.

Government officials opposing or seeking to undo the open government laws to make it more difficult for the public to seek and obtain information - often hiding behind a concern for personal privacy or the threat of jeopardizing law enforcement investigations to justify closing off public access to records.

Government officials whining about public criticism for their lack of transparency. The news on the open government front lately in New York hasn’t been all dire.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has pledged to operate a more open government than her predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. By just pledging to be more transparent, she’s invited the spotlight on herself and her administration - a positive development.

Sunshine Week To learn more about Sunshine Week, visit www.newsleaders.org/sunshine-week-about, follow @SunshineWeek and look for #SunshineWeek hashtags on Twitter.

And while she’s gotten off to a slow start, she has made changes in open government laws to give citizens more access to records and to give citizens a better opportunity to be successful in challenging attempts to keep records secret. For that, she deserves credit, and we encourage her to continue down this road.

Thanks to the pandemic, citizens can view their government in action without leaving their homes through state-mandated remote telecasting of meetings. While it’s not as easy to call out public officials online as it is by attending meetings in person, this technological shift does make it easier for more people to watch their government in action and become involved.

But there is so much more that needs to be done.

It’s tempting for us all, in the face of push-back from government officials, to just stop fighting, to leave the rock at the bottom of the hill and walk away.

But the results of that would be tragic, and against our own self interests.

It’s appropriate that we in the journalism community use the start of Spring to host Sunshine Week - the week we remind the citizens of their right to know and remind government officials of their obligation to be transparent and cooperative with the citizens they serve.

Sunshine Week. Shine the light on government. Sunshine, the best disinfectant to combat dirty politics.

It serves as a reminder that we have a right to know what government is doing, how it’s spending our money, what information it’s using to base its decisions upon.

That we have a right to ask for information and to have it provided to us in a timely manner.

That we have a right to attend meetings and to review the same documents that public officials are reviewing in real time so we know how decisions are being made and what questions to ask.

Journalists have always been at the front lines as watchdogs against government secrecy. But these days, there are fewer of us — a situation that many in government routinely exploit.

We in New York still have strong press associations like the New York News Publishers Association and the New York Press Association fighting for laws to make government more open, to make more information available and to make it easier for citizens to access information.

But if we as citizens want transparency, we can’t leave it to others. More than ever, citizens need to be their own advocates.

Citizens also can band together to help one another.

A recently formed group of citizens from around the state regularly shares its experiences, expertise and collective efforts to fight for open government. They’re called the New York Coalition for Open Government. They do research and share ideas and information, and they advocate for transparency.

And government officials can be more transparent and avoid dealing with time-consuming requests for information by upgrading their websites to make it easier for them to post more information online in a timely manner. The more information that citizens can access on their own, the less they have to ask for.

We’d also like to point out that while many government officials try to hide their actions from public scrutiny, not all are trying to push the rock down the hill.

Many well-intended, honest public servants - elected officials appointees and staff - understand their obligation to be transparent and work with the citizens to provide them with the information they want and deserve. They should be recognized and applauded.

If Sunshine Week accomplishes anything, we hope it reminds you, the citizens, of your right to know what your government is doing, your right to demand information, and your obligation to fight for open government yourselves.

And we hope it reminds public officials of their obligation to serve the citizens above themselves by honoring and fulfilling the public’s right to know.

Keeping government transparent is an uphill battle.

But it’s one we must continue to wage, and one that’s worth the struggle.

Mark C. Mahoney is editorial page editor of The Daily Gazette in Schenectady.

