Sunshine Week: Recent changes in NY sunshine laws

In the past six months, the state Legislature has amended Article 7 of the Public Officers Law (the Open Meetings Law) more frequently than in any other time period in the its 45-year history. While the more well-known modifications involved the authorization of remote meetings as a method of dealing with the public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been other very important changes in the law, including the posting of minutes and documents to be discussed at an open meeting and to the definition of a public body. A summary of these amendments follows:

Remote meetings

On Sept. 2, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021 which, in part, included language “notwithstanding” the “in person” requirements in the OML for most public bodies (the legislature was excluded) and authorized most public bodies “to meet and take such action authorized by law without permitting in public in-person access to meetings and authorize such meetings to be held remotely by conference call or similar service, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.” The language of the Law substantially mirrored former Executive Order 202.1, which had been issued in March 2020. Chapter 417 was a temporary measure designed to permit the legislature to take up additional legislation when session reconvened in January 2022 and expired by operation of law on Jan. 15.

On the eve of the expiration of Chapter 417, on Jan. 14, Governor Hochul signed into law Chapter 1 of the Laws of 2022, which amended Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021 to authorize any public body (as that term is defined by OML § 102(2), this time including the legislature) “to meet and take such action authorized by law without permitting in public in-person access to meetings and authorize such meetings to be held remotely by conference call or similar service, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.” Chapter 1 took effect immediately and will expire and be deemed repealed upon the expiration or termination of the state disaster emergency declared pursuant to Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 11 or any extension or modification thereof. As of the writing of this article, Executive Order 11.3 had extended Executive Order 11 through March 16, 2022.

Unless the Legislature acts to more permanently modify the OML to include provisions for remote meetings, upon the expiration of Chapter 1 all public bodies will be required to comply with the “in person” provisions of the OML as they existed before March 2020, when those provisions were first suspended.

Records scheduled to be discussed

On Oct. 19, the governor signed into law Chapter 481 of the Laws of 2021 which amended § 103(e) of the OML to require that records scheduled to be discussed at a meeting be made available to the extent practicable (upon request and posted online) at least 24-hours before the meeting. Many people believe that this amendment to the OML represents a new requirement. However, the obligations to make records available to the public upon request “prior to or at the meeting” and to post the records on the agency or public body website “prior to the meeting” have been in effect since February 2012. This amendment simply places a 24-hour minimum time frame for making those records available. Additional guidance can be found on the Committee on Open Government website.

Posting of meeting minutes

On Nov. 8, the governor signed into law Chapter 587 of the Laws of 2021 which amended the OML to require agencies that maintain a website and use a high-speed internet connection to post meeting minutes on their website within two weeks of the date of the meeting, or within one week of an executive session. It further states that “for purposes of this subdivision unabridged video recordings or unabridged audio recordings or unabridged written transcripts may be deemed to be meeting minutes. Nothing in this section shall require the creation of minutes if the public body would not otherwise take them.”

Many have asked whether this amendment means that public bodies need no longer prepare minutes. In our opinion, this provision does not relieve the public body from the obligation to prepare minutes as required in other provisions of the OML. See §§ OML 106(1) and 106(2). Rather, for purposes of the posting requirement only, a public body may post to its website an unabridged video or transcript instead of the minutes it is otherwise required to prepare and make available upon request.

Definition of public body

On Dec. 21, the governor signed into law Chapter 676 of the Laws of 2021 which amended the definition of “public body” contained in the OML to mean:

any entity, for which a quorum is required in order to conduct public business and which consists of two or more members, performing a governmental function for the state or for an agency or department thereof, or for a public corporation as defined in section sixty-six of the general construction law, or committee or subcommittee or other similar body consisting of members of such public body or an entity created or appointed to perform a necessary function in the decision-making process. A necessary function in the decision-making process shall not include the provision of recommendations or guidance which is purely advisory and which does not require further action by the state or agency or department thereof or public corporation as defined in section sixty-six of the general construction law.

This amendment essentially codifies judicial precent and the opinions of the committee that have consistently advised that a body which performs a necessary governmental function should not, by a technicality or otherwise, be exempt from the requirements imposed upon a “public body.”

The definition changed again on Feb. 24, when the governor signed into law Chapter 115 of the Laws of 2022, which made clarifying changes to Chapter 676 of the Laws of 2021 to specify that the recently-defined entity performing a “necessary function in the decision-making process” must also consist of two or more members and operate by a quorum (like other public bodies already defined in the law).

Shoshanah Bewlay is executive director and Kristin O'Neill is assistant director for the New York State Committee on Open Government.

