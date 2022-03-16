Sunshine Week: The darkness and sunshine we face across the globe

The first killing of an American journalist in Ukraine came last week; Brent Renaud was a freelance video journalist. The U.S. State Department would not give details of his death, but other sources said he was shot. He had done work for HBO, PBS and the New York Times.

It's a dark day for people in my line of work.

He's not the first journalist to be killed in a war, nor will he be the last. In fact, he's not the first journalist killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A Ukrainian camera operator was killed when Russians shelled a TV tower, reports the Committee to Protect Journalists. Russians also fired on journalists for the Britain-based Sky news, and robbed a Swiss journalist.

What most caught my eye wasn't the deaths in Ukraine. As brutal as it may sound, journalists going into a war zone have some idea of the danger they face. Artillery shells, bombs and land mines kill whatever's in the blast radius, and the area has quite a few armed people pumped up enough on adrenaline and fear to just shoot rather than check. And sometimes it doesn't require adrenaline and fear to just shoot first.

No, what caught my attention is the risks journalists face in Russia, some just reporting on the war in their own hometowns — think America with a cyrillic alphabet. They face up to 15 years in prison for reporting information the Russian government doesn't like, including, apparently, calling the Russian presence in Ukraine an "invasion," or describing the activities as "a war."

(Actually, all journalists in Russia face this risk, and a number of international news agencies have pulled out of Russia, including BBC, CNN, Bloomsberg and the New York Times, although some later returned.)

The tools in Russia and Ukraine to control the news are different from what you might find in America, but the desire to control the news is not. The First Amendment generally protects journalists from criminal charges if they publish the news — so long as they did not violate laws in acquiring the news — but we've seen sources use any number of means to stymie a reporter.

The simplest — legal, perfectly ethical — is simply to not answer questions or not return a reporter's call. Happens all the time, and there's not a lot journalists can do about it. Nobody is ever legally required to speak to journalists.

We've seen an increasing tendency to try to control the news through other means — and a number of sources make no bones about their goal. "Control the message" is how many of them phrase it.

Most commonly, we see public bodies require reporters to interact with only one person — a gatekeeper, whose mission is to keep the gate closed. Calls are unreturned; what news releases are issued do not answer the basic questions; no sources are made available to provide in-depth comment or insight.

They call it "controlling the message;" we call it "avoiding public scrutiny."

Frankly, this undercuts the efforts of any number of public relations people I know, who actively seek to help reporters. I've written supervisors more than once to commend the efforts of particular public relations people who go above and beyond to help reporters get accurate and important information out to the public.

The latest curtain to block the sunshine of public scrutiny is to blame the technology. The COVID-19 pandemic forced public bodies across America to find new ways to conduct public business, typically through a teleconference, such as Zoom or Webex.

After two years, we still find public meetings that we — and you — cannot access because the public officials responsible say they don't know how to set them up, or that the person responsible for creating the Zoom meeting is out of town. (Which, when you think about it, is no excuse at all because Zoom meetings are meant to be done at a distance.)

This week is Sunshine Week, a week created by the trade group News Leaders Association, to call attention to the fragile protection of your right to watch your government in action. We mark this week with a bit of darkness and sorrow for the loss and risk our colleagues must face to tell you the news.

But perhaps, if we keep at it, we'll let a little sunshine in.

Todd R. McAdam is managing editor of the Cortland Standard.

