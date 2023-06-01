Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” — General George S. Patton

We encourage veterans to use their experiences to make our communities stronger, leaving a legacy for future generations. With that spirit in mind, we are announcing the Cayuga County Veteran Service Advisory Board's Veteran Community Service Award. This award will honor a United States Military veteran who currently resides in Cayuga County, who has had a positive impact in their community since leaving military service. The selected veteran will be recognized at a Veteran’s Day ceremony of their choosing; and $500 will be donated to a nonprofit organization of their choice that supports veterans in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency honors those who have sacrificed and served, by helping veterans and families connect to benefits and services that improve quality of life. This includes widows of those who died of a service-connected condition. Some of the benefits veterans may be eligible for are: property tax exemptions, service-connected disability compensation, and various discounts and credits.

Thanks to generous donations to the Cayuga County Veteran Support Fund, we can offer grave markers with flags to honor veterans in local cemeteries. We also have the Green Lights for Veterans program thanks to the New York State Joseph P. Dwyer program to honor veterans and call attention to preventing veteran suicide. We will also be hosting a veteran appreciation picnic on Aug. 12, so save the date. We are also working on programs that include distributing $50 in New York State Farmers Market Coupons, and free tickets to Doubledays’ baseball games, other events and activities. All of this is to show appreciation for service to our nation and connect veterans.

Coming to Cayuga County in September is “The Wall That Heals,” a scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Over 100 volunteers are needed to set up/tear down and facilitate visitors during the wall's visit. More information can be found at https://www.cayugacountyvvachapter704.com/event-details-registration/

On Memorial Day, we remembered those who died during service to our country, and we can honor them every day by helping make our communities places worthy of their sacrifice. Volunteer to help a person in need, at a church or other organizations that help people in need. You will be rewarded with the good feeling of having done something meaningful for someone else. Live an honorable life worthy of the sacrifice, by helping others. When you do, you will make this world a better place for everyone. That is what those who died in service were doing and we can continue their efforts every day, creating a legacy for their sacrifice.

Contact the Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency with any questions about veteran-related benefits. The website is https://www.cayugacounty.us/318. The office is located at 95 Genesee St., Auburn NY 13021, and the phone number is (315) 253-1281. Check for updates on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cayugavets.