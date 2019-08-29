I have been at the helm as publisher of The Citizen for just over one month now, and I would like to say thank you to the team here at the newspaper as well as the community for the warm welcome.
I have had the opportunity to meet many of the leaders in the community and look forward to meeting many more. To date I have had the opportunity to attend an Auburn Doubledays game, an Auburn Rotary Club meeting and a Skaneateles Rotary Club meeting, and each of these was a pleasure.
It is apparent that Cayuga County and the surrounding towns have a lot to offer professionally, personally and recreationally.
We here at The Citizen are committed to being members of this incredible area. The Citizen’s roots can be traced back to 1816 bringing you coverage of all things local.
We plan to continue to be here for a long time to come, but we need your continued support. Please subscribe to our print or digital version of the newspaper — and if you own a business in the area or know anyone that does please be sure to contact us to help with both traditional and digital marketing solutions.