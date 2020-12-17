Timothy Rice: Recalling one of Auburn Doubledays' finest moments

Major League Baseball finally plunged a dagger into the heart of professional baseball in Auburn. Death crawled down North Division Street for nearly a year as the millionaires who rule the game buried one of the few remaining community-owned professional sports teams in the country.
It was a cruel ending to a 62-year tradition of professional baseball in Auburn that started with the Yankees in 1958 and saw a bunch of Auburn’s finest blossom into the world champion New York Mets in 1969. Upstate New York’s congressional delegation expressed the typical outrage but did nothing. In typical COVID fashion, there was no wake, no mourners, and no toasts to the good old days. Its website remains eerily active. The team played a final game and didn’t even realize it. Even the Dodgers and Giants fared better when they abandoned New York.
Yet on Aug. 15, 2019, the Doubledays enjoyed what may have been their finest hour.
It wasn’t a big play or a championship. It had little to do with the game of baseball. But it had everything to do with Auburn and the people who make it great.
In May of 2019, the Administrative Office of the United States Courts launched a plan to celebrate the Constitution and it needed community partners. As the nation grappled with unrest and hate, the plan was to move ceremonies to welcome new citizens from the nation’s courtrooms to the nation’s ballparks. Few people ever witness such naturalization ceremonies, where citizens from around the world pledge allegiance to their new country: the United States of America. Presiding judges regard such events as plum assignments bursting with joy and patriotism that is rare in courtrooms usually consumed by legal wrangling and punishment. More people needed to see our democracy in action.
A few major league clubs signed on but not enough. Then someone suggested the minors. And Auburn stepped to the plate. It was the first. Doubledays’ General Manager Adam Winslow immediately embraced the idea and his assistant, David Lindberg, swung into action. Auburn became one of 11 professional baseball teams that hosted citizenship ceremonies that summer. It stood out as the best.
Many teams squeezed in the ceremony for a few minutes after batting practice and before fans had settled in. The Doubledays made it an event. The Citizen promoted it, and federal court officials in Washington fell in love with Auburn.
Community leaders gathered early on August 15 and welcomed the new citizens with a barbecue in the left field pavilion. No other team did that. And it was a bipartisan affair. Leading Republicans like Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore and Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer joined Democratic Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, city councilors and local judges to lead 24 of our newest citizens from around the world in a parade to the infield for the oath.
The chief federal judge in northern New York, Glenn Suddaby, traveled from Syracuse with top federal immigration officials to preside as players from both teams lined the diamond in tribute to the new citizens. When the scoreboard in left field exploded in celebration, each of the 24 new citizens was given an official New York-Penn League ball to open the game by throwing it to one of the ballplayers.
That night Auburn topped the major leagues. It was better than Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and St. Louis. No millionaire owner can ever take that away.
Goodbye to our Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Twins, Astros, Red Stars, Americans, Sunsets and Doubledays. Our community deserved better.
Timothy R. Rice is a federal judge in Philadelphia and an Auburn native. His mother, Patricia Rice, was one of the Doubledays’ season ticket holders who lost her favorite summer pastime when Major League Baseball abandoned Auburn this month.
