Timothy Rice: Recalling one of Auburn Doubledays' finest moments

Major League Baseball finally plunged a dagger into the heart of professional baseball in Auburn. Death crawled down North Division Street for nearly a year as the millionaires who rule the game buried one of the few remaining community-owned professional sports teams in the country.

It was a cruel ending to a 62-year tradition of professional baseball in Auburn that started with the Yankees in 1958 and saw a bunch of Auburn’s finest blossom into the world champion New York Mets in 1969. Upstate New York’s congressional delegation expressed the typical outrage but did nothing. In typical COVID fashion, there was no wake, no mourners, and no toasts to the good old days. Its website remains eerily active. The team played a final game and didn’t even realize it. Even the Dodgers and Giants fared better when they abandoned New York.

Yet on Aug. 15, 2019, the Doubledays enjoyed what may have been their finest hour.

It wasn’t a big play or a championship. It had little to do with the game of baseball. But it had everything to do with Auburn and the people who make it great.