Unity House of Cayuga County: NY must help fix hiring crisis

This year, the agency has been compelled to suspend and condense programs so we could redeploy the staff to other sites. Our 24/7 group homes (IRAs) must be adequately staffed year-round, so our day programs have taken the hit. We have significantly increased our advertising budget, and we have asked for volunteers from our support departments in Auburn – HR, Finance, Marketing, QA, and Maintenance – to pick up a shift at an IRA in Ithaca once a week. We are launching a letter-writing campaign to elected officials, urging them to increase our reimbursement rates so we can pay our direct support professionals a living wage, and asking for enforcement of federal unemployment regulations. If we remain lax in enforcing the pre-COVID expectation that individuals collecting unemployment must actively seek work between checks, our economy will not bounce back and many businesses will close before the stimulus package ends in September. I am busy calling on elected officials in person to share this same message.

Perhaps the most drastic step Unity House has taken is temporarily increasing our hourly pay rate to $18 until September. In order to do this, the agency had to dig deep and is paying for this salary increase from its reserve savings account. This enhanced rate is not funded by the state government. We sincerely hope that this boost will draw applicants and offset this immense staffing shortage.

I have long expressed my deep concern about low wages in our industry. I understand the whole world is suffering now and is struggling to get back on its feet. Now is the time to look closely at paying people what they are worth. Our employees serve one of our country’s most vulnerable populations. To see fast food chains offer a higher rate than we can is so difficult when our hands are tied by state funding. We do not have the luxury of curbing our hours or selling more widgets to make up the difference. Our rates are dictated by the state of New York and we simply must have an adjusted rate reimbursement to pay a living wage.

Elizabeth Smith is the executive director of Unity House of Cayuga County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0