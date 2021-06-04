Unity House of Cayuga County: NY must help fix hiring crisis

These are dire times for our nation and the world, and Unity House has not escaped the fallout from the global pandemic. While I applaud our government for issuing stimulus payments to ease the burden so many experienced during COVID-19, we are now noting a practical outcome that is hurting our communities: people are not returning to work while the government is paying them to stay home through the unemployment stimulus package.
Look around you. There are “Help Wanted” signs everywhere for every type of job imaginable. And yet we cannot fill positions. The intentions of the American Rescue Plan and previous stimulus programs are good – we certainly want to assist people who can’t put food on the table or keep the lights on – but many are no longer in that place now that restrictions have loosened. The impact on companies across the country has now become detrimental, and businesses are unable to open or must alter hours and services because they cannot get employees. The same is true for Unity House.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced a nationwide initiative to address the worker shortage. Of the 600 agencies that serve people with developmental disabilities in New York state, 450 are at risk of not being able to sustain financial viability. The national workforce is dwindling and the Department of Labor reports that 2.3 million women have left the job market since COVID closed schools last year. That is a significant statistic, especially for an agency whose employee base is predominantly female. We were watching a downward trend in applications and hired workers before COVID. When the pandemic hit 16 months ago, the floor fell out. Unity House is now down more than 130 positions with few applications coming in. My team and I have done a deep dive to come up with creative ways to work around this staffing crisis.
This year, the agency has been compelled to suspend and condense programs so we could redeploy the staff to other sites. Our 24/7 group homes (IRAs) must be adequately staffed year-round, so our day programs have taken the hit. We have significantly increased our advertising budget, and we have asked for volunteers from our support departments in Auburn – HR, Finance, Marketing, QA, and Maintenance – to pick up a shift at an IRA in Ithaca once a week. We are launching a letter-writing campaign to elected officials, urging them to increase our reimbursement rates so we can pay our direct support professionals a living wage, and asking for enforcement of federal unemployment regulations. If we remain lax in enforcing the pre-COVID expectation that individuals collecting unemployment must actively seek work between checks, our economy will not bounce back and many businesses will close before the stimulus package ends in September. I am busy calling on elected officials in person to share this same message.
Perhaps the most drastic step Unity House has taken is temporarily increasing our hourly pay rate to $18 until September. In order to do this, the agency had to dig deep and is paying for this salary increase from its reserve savings account. This enhanced rate is not funded by the state government. We sincerely hope that this boost will draw applicants and offset this immense staffing shortage.
I have long expressed my deep concern about low wages in our industry. I understand the whole world is suffering now and is struggling to get back on its feet. Now is the time to look closely at paying people what they are worth. Our employees serve one of our country’s most vulnerable populations. To see fast food chains offer a higher rate than we can is so difficult when our hands are tied by state funding. We do not have the luxury of curbing our hours or selling more widgets to make up the difference. Our rates are dictated by the state of New York and we simply must have an adjusted rate reimbursement to pay a living wage.
Elizabeth Smith is the executive director of Unity House of Cayuga County.