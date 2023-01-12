Unity House: State must act to keep group homes open for people with disabilities

At Unity House, we have a vision: that all people are respected and lead fulfilling lives in our community. If you share that vision, we could really use your help right now.

In my 27 years here at Unity House of Cayuga County, I’ve been continually impressed with the people who work here. They understand our mission: to empower and enrich the lives of people who are overcoming addictions, coping with a mental illness and/or diagnosed with a developmental disability. Our employees breathe life into our mission every day by helping vulnerable people overcome major life challenges.

These past three years have made their dedication especially obvious. While many people were able to work from home, Unity House employees risked their own health to deliver critically needed in-person services. They developed creative ways to provide services in spite of staffing shortages and new regulations. They picked up extra shifts. Even our office staff took training so they could help in our group homes.

To retain our amazing direct support professionals (DSPs), we increased our permanent wages this past fall. But even the new rates – up to $19.50 an hour to start – aren’t drawing enough people to this challenging work. Today, more than a quarter of our positions are vacant, and the job vacancy rate is even higher at similar organizations.

If nothing changes, we will be forced to close one or more group homes this year. It hurts me to even suggest that, because I know what it means: People with disabilities will lose the homes they love.

Unity House supporters have been stepping up to help. Donations to our nonprofit have grown an average of 25% each year over the past three years. Clearly, our community values people with disabilities and the people who support them.

But what about New York State, which provides most of the funding for disability services?

After many years of flat funding for organizations that provide direct support for people with disabilities, the state passed a 5.4% increase in April 2022. Even that money has yet to arrive.

This year brings hope, however.

Advocates are pushing for an 8.5% increase — equal to the growth of the cost of living — in state funding for direct support organizations this year. If approved, Unity House would be able to raise wages further and fill our job vacancies. I’ve spoken with most local members of the state Assembly and state Senate. All of them have said they support higher wages for DSPs. None said it would be easy.

Here’s where you could help. Please take a moment today to reach out to your state senator, your state Assembly member and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Tell them about your values - that people with disabilities deserve to live with dignity, and that DSPs deserve to be paid fairly. Urge your representatives to approve an 8.5% funding increase for direct support organizations.

Your voice can make a difference for people with disabilities. Working together, we can build a community where all people are respected and able to live their lives to the fullest.