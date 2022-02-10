Wagner: Impaired list not best approach for Owasco Lake

Reflecting upon the article prepared by Jeremy Boyer and published February 9th titled "Officials push to add Owasco Lake to State's impaired water bodies list," I have decided not to place a resolution on today's agenda for the Town of Owasco Council to endorse a designation for Owasco Lake on the 303(d) list, a change that could manifest a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) cleanup plan for the lake. I believe we need to stay our current course, supporting both the completion of the Nine Element (9E) Watershed Plan and the adoption of Watershed Rules and Regulation for the watershed, both of which are in their final stages towards approval by NYS.

A waterbody designation on NYS' s 303(d) list is a requirement for obtaining a TMDL. As stated, I respectfully disagree with a TMDL process at this point in time, so removal from that list is not concerning. The 303(d) list is a subset of the larger 305(b) list, where Owasco remains listed as impaired. This, combined with the Owasco Lake HABs Action Plan, and soon to be completed 9E Plan, gets Owasco all the "bonus points" available for state and federal funding. Our community is working hard to address Owasco Lake's impairment due to annual HABs that can be dangerously toxic for water consumption and lake recreation. NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) experts and I agree that the 9E plan is the best approach for remediation efforts within the Owasco lake watershed to address HABs. Unlike a permit- and technology-driven TMDL approach, the 9E plan approach addresses non-point source pollution which is the overwhelmingly dominant source of nutrient pollution discharging into Owasco Lake.

I am very frustrated at the lack of urgency, support, and communication by the NYS Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to meet their responsibilities to our community and advance the recommended science-driven and community consensus Watershed Rules and Regulations. Our focus should not be on developing new initiatives and planning exercises that can proof distracting and delay action, but instead, on a proactive approach towards Lake remediation. The City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco approved and submitted the recommended Watershed Rules and Regulation to the State Health Department in the year 2020. To date, no official response has been given to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, the organization responsible for staffing Watershed Inspectors for implementing those regulations. NYS leadership in Albany required that our local recommendations were built upon a transparent and public process. It is time that those leaders respect our process by doing the same.

Ed Wagner is supervisor for the town of Owasco and chair of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.

