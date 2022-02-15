Webber-McLeod: Grappling with the "qualifications question"

Happy Black History Month!

Black History Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the historic contributions of Black Americans. A powerful group who descends from enslaved Africans who survived the horror of slavery. Americans who in spite of 400 years of systemic racism, created a culture so powerful it impacts every aspect of American culture. There is so much to celebrate.

However, we are naïve if we allow ourselves to believe all is well as it relates to race in America and even Cayuga County.

On Jan. 25th, I attended the Cayuga County Legislature meeting in support of my colleague Melody Smith Johnson. Melody was given privilege of the floor to indicate interests in being appointed to a vacancy on the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission. Melody had been under consideration to fill this vacancy seat on the Civil Service Commission for two years. She played by the rules. She produced a resume confirming she is more than qualified for the position. During remarks she laid out the business case for her appointment that made it almost impossible not to select her. There was and is no question she is the most qualified candidate. In the end she was not appointed.

Within days of Melody being denied the opportunity to serve on the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission, national focus turned to a brilliant group of Black women legal experts positioned as potential nominees to serve on the Supreme Court. Immediately, "noise" related to their qualifications surfaced. I am intrigued but not surprised that questions of qualifications are issues in the case of Melody Smith Johnson and pending nominees for the Supreme Court.

Questions about qualifications is a common experience for Black women seeking positions and appointments. This is especially true when seeking positions historically held by white men. We boldly step into selection processes. We do with full knowledge being the “first, only and different” sets off a cycle of implicit bias and microaggression. Black women candidates navigate these dynamics until decisions are made.

When Black women apply for history-making positions, we go into the process qualified. In fact, we are often more qualified than white male candidates under consideration for the same position. We know embedded in the process is an unspoken requirement that Black women prove they are smart enough to do the job. This is true even when our resumes and professional experience prove our qualifications. Black women stay ready so we don’t have to get ready.

Given this reality, it is imperative for Black women to develop strategies for navigating processes when you are not the expected or traditional candidate. This is what I watched Melody Smith Johnson do for the last two years. This is what the women pending appointment to the Supreme Court will do too. Melody Smith Johnson is not the first Black woman in Cayuga County to face the qualifications question. Every single Black woman in my inner circle, including me, faces this exact same challenge. Some of us succeed despite the process. Some, like Melody Smith Johnson in the Civil Service Commission case, do not.

Cayuga County declared commitment to increasing diversity in its workforce in 2019. This declaration led to quite the controversy. Amid the controversy, the county’s human resources team began sharing opportunities with organizations connected to communities of color and other underserved populations. This is a first step. However so much more needs to be done.

County leaders had a prime opportunity to do something of greater significance to advance their stated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. They could have done the right thing by appointing Melody Smith Johnson to the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission. She is the most qualified candidate. In this case the fact that she also happens to be Black is an added benefit. Data supported evidence indicates people of color are more likely to explore career opportunities in organizations when they see people of color involved in the hiring process.

Instead, county government did what it did. In the face of reasonable arguments from colleagues, the Legislature appointed someone to the position simply because they had the votes to do so. His qualifications were never reviewed or taken into consideration.

There is a lesson in this for those charged with diversifying a workforce. When the candidate pool includes Black women, it is imperative to educate the organization about factors impacting the capacity to hire, promote and retain qualified Black women. Listen for "noise" about qualifications and challenge it at every turn. I encourage hiring managers to apply a DEI lens to what happened to Melody Smith Johnson and the selection of the next Supreme Court justice. Observe how these qualified Black women are treated during this process. Doing so will provide insight and lessons to keep in mind as you strive to increase diversity in the workforce.

Thanks, Melody, for seeking appointment to the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission. Your effort was not in vain. Each time a qualified Black woman seeks to shatter the “cement ceiling” it makes a difference. You did not succeed this time. However, your effort hopefully sets the stage for a Black woman to hold this position in the future. In the face of it all, AND STILL WE RISE.

Gwen Webber-McLeod is president/CEO of Gwen Inc, a private-sector leadership corporation serving clients primarily in New York and also nationally. The company specializes in leadership education, DEI strategy development, executive coaching for emerging and established Black women leaders and organization development consulting. For more information on Gwen Inc., visit www.gweninc.com.

