Weiss: COVID-19 and the consequences of technology in Cayuga County

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on many communities, and significantly on our community here in Cayuga County. Schools and community programs were forced to either pivot to online formats and/or shut-down for an indefinite period of time. This resulted in exposing inequities that are part of a larger issue for so many residents. The “digital divide” as it is called, is a glaring example of how inequities put the health and wellness of Cayuga County residents in jeopardy. Though telehealth was a good option that did assist many more residents in meeting their healthcare needs, those who did not have internet or cell service found themselves struggling again. As most folks know, there are wide areas of this county that do not have reliable internet or cell service available. There is also another segment of the community for whom internet and cell service is not a viable option: our seniors. In many ways, they have been the population that has seen more inequity during this epidemic in our community than other populations. Not only do many of them live in those areas without those resources, but many more do not use technology and are not comfortable with using it. If we think about it, the internet and social media have been huge drivers of information around COVID-19, including testing and vaccines.