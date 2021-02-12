Weiss: COVID-19 and the consequences of technology in Cayuga County

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on many communities, and significantly on our community here in Cayuga County. Schools and community programs were forced to either pivot to online formats and/or shut-down for an indefinite period of time. This resulted in exposing inequities that are part of a larger issue for so many residents. The “digital divide” as it is called, is a glaring example of how inequities put the health and wellness of Cayuga County residents in jeopardy. Though telehealth was a good option that did assist many more residents in meeting their healthcare needs, those who did not have internet or cell service found themselves struggling again. As most folks know, there are wide areas of this county that do not have reliable internet or cell service available. There is also another segment of the community for whom internet and cell service is not a viable option: our seniors. In many ways, they have been the population that has seen more inequity during this epidemic in our community than other populations. Not only do many of them live in those areas without those resources, but many more do not use technology and are not comfortable with using it. If we think about it, the internet and social media have been huge drivers of information around COVID-19, including testing and vaccines.
Access to testing and vaccines have been largely web-based. Finding a phone number to register for testing or the vaccine has been challenging for these folks, not to mention succeeding in talking to a person who will help them get registered. Dealing with a pandemic is not something that is easily coordinated. But every state and municipality have emergency preparedness planning and training. Our community providers and resources stood ready to help and planned very carefully for just this scenario. The digital divide was not something any of us could fix in the immediate moment, so we had to plan around it. Nevertheless, it stands out as the single biggest obstacle to meeting the needs of our community. The few local phone options are easily overwhelmed, as no one can manage hundreds of calls a day. The state options result in unreasonably long wait times that are hard for people to manage.
Are there solutions for these issues? There are. The state could allow more leveraging of community partners to assist with testing and vaccine registrations. Regulations could be adjusted so that blocks of registration slots were set aside for community partners to assist seniors and those most vulnerable without internet registration. Make the email requirement an option, so that those without emails who are receiving assistance with registration could get information by mail or phone. More infrastructure could be developed and installed to provide cell and internet services in areas that are lacking. There are obstacles to all of this, some of which none of us know from our vantage point. Obstacles can be overcome with enough support and commitment. Patience is needed on all sides, as the situation is constantly changing and everyone is understandably frustrated.
There is however, one thing you can do. If you have internet access, maybe you can help a friend or family member register for testing or the vaccine. Right now, those slots fill up quickly, so it is still a huge challenge. But as the supply increases, that will become less of an issue. And our seniors and vulnerable neighbors will still need that type of assistance. If you have a phone, maybe you can help them call and register, and help pass the time while you are on hold. Ask them to tell you about their life and their history. Find out what makes them happy and what interests them. There is a richness in learning about others and sometimes you can learn something about yourself. These are golden opportunities to learn more about someone in your life. We can turn what is currently a frustrating and scary time into a shared moment of family, friendship, and opportunity.
Shari Weiss, Ph.D., MPA, CASAC 2, is executive director of Cayuga Community Health Network