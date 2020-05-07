Welch: Farmers working hard to keep food system going

Another reason for some of the shortages we’ve seen is the sudden shift in how many of us eat our meals. For the last decade, most of our meals are eaten outside the home, according to the USDA. Restaurants often use different sizes and types of packages than what people buy at the grocery stores. As social distancing caused restaurants to shift to takeout only, and others to unfortunately close, restaurant demand for food products dropped. It’s not easy for food processors to shift their sizes and types of packaging in a matter of days, but those adjustments are happening now.

There are two pieces of good news for us as consumers. One, our food supply is safe. There are no documented cases of COVID-19 transmission from food to humans. In addition, federal and state agencies continue to monitor the safety of food in the United States. Food processors are taking additional steps to monitor their employees for symptoms of COVID-19 and reducing the number of employees on any one shift to lower the risk. The second piece of good news is the growing season is starting here in Cayuga County, and across the nation. Our farmers will be working hard for the next six months to ensure there is enough food in our restaurants, stores, and tables at home.

In this time of uncertainty there are a few steps you can take to help keep our food system strong. When you go grocery shopping, buy only what you need for the next week or two. Support our local restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery. As the temperatures warm and days get longer, be sure to stop by the many farm stands and farmer’s markets in Cayuga County.

Daniel Welch is associate director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. He can be reached at dlw56@cornell.edu. This article is part of a series of profiles in agriculture in by Cayuga County Farm Bureau.

