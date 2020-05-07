Welch: Farmers working hard to keep food system going

The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched the capacity of the health care system in the United States and forced people around the global to social distance. It has also shocked our food system.
While it may take a while for the food system to recover, we are lucky to live in a country with an abundant and safe food supply. Even now shelves are being restocked with some of the items that were hard to find in late March.
Earlier this spring, the first items to become scarce were paper products and cleaning supplies, and then there were shortages in the meat and dairy cases, in the produce section, and in baking ingredients. The shortages beg the question: if we have an abundant food supply, why were grocery stores running out of so many items?
In previous years, Americans’ food demand has been fairly predictable, and there was adequate supply of food to meet that demand. As an example, dairy products have seasonal demand trends that dairy processors, distributors, and stores can usually plan on. Traditionally at this time of year, in anticipation of warmer weather, more ice cream is produced. As we move to mid-summer more fluid milk is usually made to prepare for children returning to school, and then butter and cheese supplies are built up in anticipation of holiday celebrations. The amount of food bought in such a short time over the last month was an unforeseen event that was not planned for.
Another reason for some of the shortages we’ve seen is the sudden shift in how many of us eat our meals. For the last decade, most of our meals are eaten outside the home, according to the USDA. Restaurants often use different sizes and types of packages than what people buy at the grocery stores. As social distancing caused restaurants to shift to takeout only, and others to unfortunately close, restaurant demand for food products dropped. It’s not easy for food processors to shift their sizes and types of packaging in a matter of days, but those adjustments are happening now.
There are two pieces of good news for us as consumers. One, our food supply is safe. There are no documented cases of COVID-19 transmission from food to humans. In addition, federal and state agencies continue to monitor the safety of food in the United States. Food processors are taking additional steps to monitor their employees for symptoms of COVID-19 and reducing the number of employees on any one shift to lower the risk. The second piece of good news is the growing season is starting here in Cayuga County, and across the nation. Our farmers will be working hard for the next six months to ensure there is enough food in our restaurants, stores, and tables at home.
In this time of uncertainty there are a few steps you can take to help keep our food system strong. When you go grocery shopping, buy only what you need for the next week or two. Support our local restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery. As the temperatures warm and days get longer, be sure to stop by the many farm stands and farmer’s markets in Cayuga County.
Daniel Welch is associate director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. He can be reached at dlw56@cornell.edu. This article is part of a series of profiles in agriculture in by Cayuga County Farm Bureau.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!