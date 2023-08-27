David Wilcox Executive editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before I begin my first column as executive editor of The Citizen and auburnpub.com — gulp — I'd just like to thank everyone who sent me a message of congratulations on my promotion.

At the risk of repeating myself, I'm proud to take the reins of this 207-year-old paper and continue its passionate commitment to reporting news in Auburn and the Cayuga County area.

Now, I'd like to begin the column by asking you to continue sending me messages. What do you want to read in The Citizen and auburnpub.com? What do you think about what you have read?

This goes for anyone and anything. We want to hear it all, from all of you. Your support is critical to the work we do, so we want to know how we can win and maintain that support.

The best way to send those messages, for now, is my email address: david.wilcox@lee.net. If you'd like to send me a letter, The Citizen's office is located at 25 Seminary St., Suite R1, Auburn, NY 13021.

My phone number is (315) 282-2245. That line will be linked to my new work cellphone soon — possibly by the time this column publishes — but in the meantime, you can leave me a voicemail.

Now, in the messages I've received, there's been one recurring concern to go along with the congratulations: Will I continue to write stories?

If you've been reading The Citizen and auburnpub.com closely the last couple weeks, you already know the answer to that: Yes.

While this position will require a long period of settling in and learning new responsibilities, I plan to keep writing throughout.

I'll keep reporting on local businesses, arts and culture, but I'll be writing more wherever I'm needed, like when I covered Cayuga County Court last week.

I'll also keep editing The Citizen and auburnpub.com's community calendar, and our vast section of columnists. In other words, if there was something you used to send me, you can keep sending it to me.

Our staff is small, and with our switch to publishing a print newspaper three days a week, changes are afoot. I'll try to keep you posted on all of them here.

But we want to make sure your voice is heard as those changes are made. So, please, keep the messages coming!