Will Barclay: Closing NY budget gap requires concerted effort

Correcting New York’s massive budget shortfall is going to take a thoughtful, concerted effort that features a combination of eliminating wasteful spending, securing federal aid and an emphasis on common-sense prioritizing. The Assembly Minority Conference has always advocated for responsible budgeting, but now more than ever we cannot afford to revert to old spending habits as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt in New York and beyond.

We have our work cut out for us. A recent report from the American Legislative Exchange Council ranks New York dead last in economic outlook, largely due to its tax structure and outstanding debts. This is especially troubling as states are scrambling to secure limited federal recovery resources. If we continue to put ourselves at an economic disadvantage it’s going to be that much harder to overcome the fallout from the pandemic.

Budget shortfalls are projected to be in the tens of billions of dollars in coming years. At present, there is little clarity about how much federal funding is available or if money might be released to states and localities. It is incumbent on legislators, the governor and New York’s Congressional representatives to work together with the federal government to ensure any available funding is secured and administered effectively.