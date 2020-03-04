Will Barclay: Cutting library funding sends a terrible message to our communities

New York state’s local libraries are institutions that provide educational materials, meeting spaces, internet and computer access and a sense of community to their patrons. They are invaluable. Yet, Gov. Cuomo’s executive budget reduces their aid by $5 million and slashes construction aid grants by $20 million. This is a dangerous proposition that makes little sense and has become an annual negotiating tactic.

To put the second number in perspective, the $20 million cut is more than the entire construction budget he is proposing to keep, which he proposes should be only $14 million in total. Library construction grants are critical resources available to public libraries for the acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation or construction of library buildings. They are the lifeblood of the library system and help ensure literacy rates and academic metrics in New York can keep pace with the rest of the nation.

Sadly, it is not uncommon for Gov. Cuomo to nickel-and-dime away important funding in order to exert greater control over the budget process. Much like the $6 million in veterans’ program funding the governor has cut out of his budget proposal, these are relatively small amounts of money when put up against the $178 billion New York will likely spend this year.