Will Barclay: Hochul must remove NY health commissioner

Simply stated, New Yorkers must be able to trust their public health officials. This is true in all instances, but at a time when their every move impacts the health and safety of millions of residents, that trust must be unshakable. As infection rates increase nationwide due to the Delta variant, as our children prepare to return to their classrooms and as getting people vaccinated continues to be a priority, credibility and integrity are paramount for the Department of Health. If Dr. Zucker remains in place, though, it will be nearly impossible for New Yorkers to regain the confidence of the state health department and those handling the COVID-19 response.

For months, when New Yorkers needed it the most, the Cuomo Administration chose to serve themselves before serving the public interest. The severity of COVID-19’s impact was downplayed, and people were forced to make decisions based on incorrect and misleading information rooted in the lies of an administration desperate to show the world a picture of New York that did not exist. There is an enormous amount of work to be done to remedy this, and I sincerely hope Gov. Hochul is willing to do what is necessary to restore New Yorkers' faith in those tasked with ensuring their safety and well-being.

Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, is the state Assembly minority leader.

