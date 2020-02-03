Will Barclay: New York state must address population migration

As lawmakers and the governor begin the process of developing the 2020-2021 State Budget, it is crucial this fundamental obstacle is appropriately addressed. Taxes remain prohibitive, and despite the property tax cap and proposed business tax cuts—both issues championed by the Assembly Minority Conference—true fiscal reform will need to come from serious, deep cuts across the board. Controlling growth is important, but it’s not enough to keep residents, businesses, taxpayers and entrepreneurs here.

The Assembly Minority Conference has consistently pushed for real reform, with tax and spending cuts at the heart of our proposals. But, more than that, we have pushed for a change in mentality. It is too expensive to live and work in New York, and until the cost of living in every sector of the state drops, including, but not limited to, costs for energy, transportation, housing and food, people will continue to leave. We must do better, and there is absolutely no better time than now.

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 200 North Second Street, Fulton, New York 13069, by e-mail at barclayw@nyassembly.gov or by calling (315) 598-5185. You may also find me, Assemblyman Barclay, on Facebook.

Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, is the state Assembly minority leader.

