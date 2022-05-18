William Berry: If you remain silent, you are complicit

While Richard Nixon re-popularized the term “silent majority” in 1969, the term was used as far back as the 1919 Calvin Coolidge presidential campaign. Currently, the term may best describe an overwhelmingly number of citizens who remain “silent” even as we continue to witness ongoing violent and senseless murders based on race, religion, culture, and gender identification.

Partisan politically driven segments of the American population, fueled by right-wing or alt-right cable talking heads, voraciously articulate the evils of teaching anything that may demean the fragility of white students; their psyche or emotional well-being or subject them to any semblance of critical race theory (CRT.) Unfortunately, these adherents of regressive change lack a solid understanding of what that term means or at what level of collegiate or graduate professional education CRT may be appropriately discussed. Pivoting from that argument, those same voices now embrace and spread without apology the Great Replacement Theory or GRT (aka White Replacement Theory,) which centers on the belief that Jews, Blacks, a rampant increase of black and brown immigrants, supplemented by other non-white and marginalized people have a national plan and operational agenda to “displace” white people in America.

Driven by the 2011 book, Le Grand Replacement by French author Renard Camus, his sense of “replacement” was a treatise that spoke to the displacement of French culture by a wide variety of immigrants who were not French. Now rooted in American white nationalist sensibilities and racist thinking, as well as aspects of QAnon mentality, we now have learned that the recent murderous massacre in Buffalo was steeped in Americanized Great Replacement Theory. However, this systemic ideology has been a long-standing notion, key component and structural base for white supremacists’ dogma that has re-captured the imagination of an increasing number of citizens.

Intriguingly, new adherents to this point of view are aligned with a national political party that has lost or abandoned its core beliefs and is now beholden to conspiracy theories, disingenuous intellectual thinking, and the latest talking points to eradicate democracy. And if you trace history back to the late Eighties and early Nineties, one personality captivated the public’s consciousness as far as “radicalized,” racist mentality.

The emergence of the KKK’s grand wizard, David Duke, captivated the national political landscape even as the majority of Americans found his presence and views unsettling. Duke was an elected official and served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives with unsuccessful campaigns for US president, Senate, as well as governor of Louisiana. Truth be told, Duke’s racialized thinking laid the groundwork for the acceptance of racist and antisemitic opinions in public discourse while setting the stage for this level of thought to transform as overt institutionalized thinking. Eventually, Duke’s became a foundation of a burgeoning public mindset. Simply, racism was no longer hidden or disguised. It was overt, in your face, and seeping unchecked into the below the surface beliefs of far too many Americans.

Unfortunately for Black and Brown people and others who remain on the fringes of American social acceptance, this political stance comes down to a perilous scourge that is slowly and continuously seeping into local, and regional communities. It would not be an overstatement to proclaim that this growing sentiment and belief that white folk are “being systemically replaced” is underpinned by national political campaigns and elected politicians at all levels of government who are bent on the re-transformation of America back to its pre-civil rights heritages.

Undoubtedly, as a community, we mourn the loss of an Auburn resident in the Buffalo rampage, as well as the others who died while doing a basic Saturday afternoon activity called grocery shopping; buying produce for Saturday or Sunday dinners, or just cavorting the aisle of favorite snacks and beverages to enjoy while watching TV or streaming a not yet seen movie.

It is incumbent for our community to hear the voices of those who rather remain silent; who rather not challenge the misguided thinking of neighbors, co-workers, friends and even family members; who are through silence enabling others to champion racial superiority through false information, misguided thinking, and the use of violence; who watch voting restrictions and barriers to democracy continue as an insidious cancer growing in popularity and strengthened by state legislatures and other elected officials.

America is poised at a dangerous precipice that can tear the country apart; such a rupture will invariably filter down to local communities when silence rules. We can wait until that happens and face re-imagining this country in the grip of another civil war- part two, or we can abandon silence and voraciously challenge and keep challenging all configurations of racism and violence. We can take others to task who promote racial superiority of one group over all others and promulgate political beliefs that will invariably resurrect a past time in American society that will not fare well with folks who are not white, Christian, and birthed in a gender that does not represent who they really are.

It is understood that a clarion call for forceful vocalness of silent voices does not imply the lack of engaging in serious and often difficult conversations where opposing viewpoints are respectfully heard. However, such community discussions must be predicated on some semblance of documented truth and not aimless conjecture. Community chats must center on factual data and not easily refuted conspiracy theories that are platformed in a frenzy of “in the moment” emotions. These discussions cannot be driven or dictated by social media opinions and then supported as truth by 4chan and other such websites. This approach of raising untruths to a level of artificial importance cannot become the basis for community-wide conversations.

Of course, I submit to the fact that stringent voices are being raised in all areas of American and community life and quite possibly, my ongoing hearing loss deters me from capturing those purposeful voices. Are we missing through hearing loss vibrant and engaging voices that speak truth and bring comprehensive perspectives to an overarching conceptual framework that grapples with the richness of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all its colorful, fragile, exciting, messy, inspiring, and ongoing challenges? People and their inspiring culture(s) have always benefited the fabric, scope, and societal welfare of these united states. And it is in this hodgepodge mixture of different cultures., thought, similarities and differences that our country is a global inspiration.

Silence is not an option. Throughout global history, silence has never been an option. It has never been a righteous path to walk on. It is always laudatory to speak, to articulate, to bear witness to truth.

So, scream your rejection of erroneous race-driven beliefs, conspiracies, and assumptions not seeded in truth. Scream it louder so I and others who are hearing-impaired hear your words, your convictions, your willingness to keep America on the path of its Constitution.

Bear witness to and salute your voice!

William E. Berry, Jr. is chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, Inc. and publishes aaduna, a literary and visual arts online journal.

