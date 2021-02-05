Wilson: Renaming Auburn school for Tubman a positive step forward

Since I believe the values Harriet Tubman reflected in her courageous and charitable life are the values the people of Auburn also hold dear, I have to believe the fame and praise she has been awarded around the world are reflected in her own hometown’s admiration and honor. And I then have to believe that the renaming of the high school to Harriet Tubman High School will be accepted by the good people of Auburn.

Auburn will always be my hometown. It is where I grew up and where I taught English at the high school for almost forty years. It is telling that while growing up, Harriet Tubman was nearly invisible to me, as were almost all black people. And with reason. No one told me why no blacks attended Herman Avenue Elementary, nor why only whites attended East High where students were prepared for college while blacks went to the vocational West High. No one told me why only whites lived east of Fulton Street, nor why black families lived almost exclusively on Chapman and Fitch Avenues while the white and powerful lived in elegant homes lining South and North Streets, West Genesee Street, and neighborhoods east of the Seward mansion, nor why few if any blacks attended movies at the city’s many theaters, nor why blacks didn’t shop at the stores my family visited. No one told me that this caste-based, racist system even existed. It appeared it was just the way things were. But I, like any child, figured it out just the same. I might not have had the words then but now can see how myself, my friends, and as far as I could tell, the entire white population of Auburn were caught up in reflexive racist thinking, or systemic racism, if you will. And I am afraid that kind of thinking is still alive in Auburn today.