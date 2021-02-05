Wilson: Renaming Auburn school for Tubman a positive step forward

Since I believe the values Harriet Tubman reflected in her courageous and charitable life are the values the people of Auburn also hold dear, I have to believe the fame and praise she has been awarded around the world are reflected in her own hometown’s admiration and honor. And I then have to believe that the renaming of the high school to Harriet Tubman High School will be accepted by the good people of Auburn.
But Harriet Tubman wasn’t just good; she was extraordinarily good. Her life story is majestic in its breadth and power. Spending some time reading, for example, the Wikipedia article on the Internet or visiting the Equal Rights Heritage Center in downtown Auburn should dispel any doubts about her heroic nature and deeds. Auburnians should feel proud that she was one of their own.
Auburn will always be my hometown. It is where I grew up and where I taught English at the high school for almost forty years. It is telling that while growing up, Harriet Tubman was nearly invisible to me, as were almost all black people. And with reason. No one told me why no blacks attended Herman Avenue Elementary, nor why only whites attended East High where students were prepared for college while blacks went to the vocational West High. No one told me why only whites lived east of Fulton Street, nor why black families lived almost exclusively on Chapman and Fitch Avenues while the white and powerful lived in elegant homes lining South and North Streets, West Genesee Street, and neighborhoods east of the Seward mansion, nor why few if any blacks attended movies at the city’s many theaters, nor why blacks didn’t shop at the stores my family visited. No one told me that this caste-based, racist system even existed. It appeared it was just the way things were. But I, like any child, figured it out just the same. I might not have had the words then but now can see how myself, my friends, and as far as I could tell, the entire white population of Auburn were caught up in reflexive racist thinking, or systemic racism, if you will. And I am afraid that kind of thinking is still alive in Auburn today.
The present high school was built in 1970 in part to correct the inequities of this de facto segregation. Teaching there for so long, I can attest to the intractability of its continuing racial problems. Though much has been done by well-meaning teachers, students, and administrators to create a level playing field for all, more far-reaching solutions are needed. Auburnians and its Board of Education can choose to be part of these solutions to correct the city’s misguided past or they can keep turning away with weak excuses and rationales. If we embrace the universal values of freedom and justice reflected in Harriet Tubman’s heroic life, we cannot say that somehow the renaming excludes white people. We have to think beyond skin color if we hope to hold this country together. Auburn has a long-due reckoning to make with the past. Renaming the school to Harriet Tubman High School is a major step in the right direction.
Auburn native Preston Wilson taught English at Auburn High School from 1972 to 2010