Wolf: Hochul must reform NY open government committee

The following letter was sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul by the president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, Paul Wolf:
Dear Governor Hochul,
Governor Cuomo came into office promising the most transparent administration in history. Without question, Cuomo failed miserably in achieving his transparency goal. Cuomo ruled by fear and intimidation behind closed doors.
In order for you to achieve a new era of transparency, you must rid your self of appointees selected through Cuomo’s flawed way of doing public business. Several Cuomo appointees have recently resigned from their positions. The same house cleaning needs to occur at the Committee on Open Government.
It should not be forgotten how Shoshanah Bewlay was selected as the executive director of the Committee on Open Government, through a closed door process that kept the public and members of the committee in the dark.
Prior to being selected as the executive director of the Committee on Open Government, Bewlay as an attorney and the FOIL appeals officer for the Office of Information Technology Services, ruled against ruled against the Albany Times Union newspaper on all 10 of the FOIL appeals she decided.
As Executive Director of the Committee, Bewlay refused to render an opinion regarding Cuomo not releasing information for his $5 million book deal requested through a FOIL. The reason given by Bewlay for not issuing an opinion, was that courts have not ruled on the issue. The committee has rendered many opinions on issues that courts have not ruled on but Bewlay as a Cuomo appointee choose to dodge Cuomo’s denial of a FOIL request. Also troubling is that Bewlay and the state employees on the committee do not support allowing the public to speak at Committee on Open Government meetings. The fact that public participation at committee meetings is even a debate is amazing. The committee should serve as a model for other public bodies to follow.
It is hard to believe that Bewlay was the best person available to serve as the executive director of the New York State Committee on Open Government. The process used to hire Bewlay was flawed and you should direct the undertaking of a new search for the executive director position, done in a transparent way and not through the typical Cuomo closed door process.
The structure of the Committee on Open Government is outdated and in need of reform. The committee's board consists of 11 member as follows:
- Lt. Governor or their delegate
- Secretary of State or delegate
- Commissioner of General Services or delegate
- Director of Budget or delegate
- Five appointments by the Governor (two of whom have been representatives of the news media, one of whom shall be a representative of local government who is serving as an elected official)
- One appointment by Senate Majority Leader
- One appointment by Assembly Speaker
Nine of the 11 positions on the committee are controlled by the governor. Other statewide officials such as the state comptroller and the attorney general do not have any appointments.
The wrong people are at the table and as such the number of governor appointments and state employees should be reduced and replaced with appointments by the comptroller, attorney general, media, association of town clerks, association of counties and open government advocacy groups.
The committee should also be empowered to designate a board chair and to hire an executive director so that it can operate independently and not beholden to the governor.
The state’s lack of commitment to open government is clear when the resources provided to the Committee is compared to other organizations. The Committee has a staff of three employees compared to the organizations listed below:
Inspector General’s Office: 92 Employees
Joint Commission on Public Ethics: 50 Employees
Authorities Budget Office: 11 Employees