Wolf: Hochul must reform NY open government committee

The following letter was sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul by the president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, Paul Wolf:

Dear Governor Hochul,

Governor Cuomo came into office promising the most transparent administration in history. Without question, Cuomo failed miserably in achieving his transparency goal. Cuomo ruled by fear and intimidation behind closed doors.

In order for you to achieve a new era of transparency, you must rid your self of appointees selected through Cuomo’s flawed way of doing public business. Several Cuomo appointees have recently resigned from their positions. The same house cleaning needs to occur at the Committee on Open Government.

It should not be forgotten how Shoshanah Bewlay was selected as the executive director of the Committee on Open Government, through a closed door process that kept the public and members of the committee in the dark.

Prior to being selected as the executive director of the Committee on Open Government, Bewlay as an attorney and the FOIL appeals officer for the Office of Information Technology Services, ruled against ruled against the Albany Times Union newspaper on all 10 of the FOIL appeals she decided.