Another view: Advertising for a doomed product

The push is on to do away with gasoline-powered cars, because the burning of fossil fuels is now just about unanimously frowned upon as a danger to our planet and its inhabitants.

Gas has been a menace known to science since at least the 1920s, when automobiles were developed and had to use the refined crude oil. Crude oil is virtually useless on its own, according to sources from the Library of Congress, so it has long been transformed into petroleum products that will heat homes, run cars and make petrochemical plastics.

Gasoline companies used to advertise their products until the industry was forced to recognize that their products were more or less all the same, and customers, though stuck with having to use it, came to view gas the way they viewed cigarettes: desired but eventually way too harmful.

So you no longer see much in the way of advertising for gasolines and their producers.

There was a time, though, when gas ads were as frequent and familiar as ads for medicines are today.

In the 1940s and ’50s, the legendary comedian Fred Allen had a show on radio sponsored by Texaco, one of the premier gasoline makers and distributors. Check this ad read by Allen’s announcer, Larry Wallington on February 26, 1941:

“I like things flexible, only I go for flexible power. The kind you get with Sky Chief. And you’re geared up for flexible power with Sky Chief, Texaco’s different premium gasoline.

“Call for a quick start and an instant surge to rush your engine into action. Ease off, and Sky Chief power idles down to a confident murmur. Open up out on the highway, and you flow along. Give it the gun at the base of a steep hill, and you float right up. That’s flexible power for you.

“Sky Chief responds every minute you’re at the throttle. Yes, there’s a real lift and thrill in flying the highways with Sky chief, your Texaco dealer’s luxury gasoline for those who want the best.”

Gas stations in the ’50s came to realize that all brands of gas were just about the same, so they developed different ways to attract customers.

Back then, most gas stations serviced cars, long before car engines became electronic and out of the hands of traditional mechanics.

That era saw the introduction of credit cards to cement loyalty. The stations, themselves, offered free road maps, car washing and dinnerware.

One of these days, we’ll all be driving electric vehicles, so Mobil, Shell and Gulf will have to rely on new ways to make money. Gasoline will no longer poison our lungs and pollute the planet.

And we will never again be subjected to claims that one brand or another will float us up a hill or idle to a confident murmur.

Gasoline will be like cigarettes: something practically all of us wish we could eliminate altogether.