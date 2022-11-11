Another view: Another ethics flub in Albany

What part of “distance yourselves from the people you oversee” is unclear?

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government is off to a lousy start. And considering it’s the successor to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics – an unholy mess of an ethics body that should, by contrast, make anything halfway decent and reasonable look good – that’s really saying something.

The latest gaffe: Commissioner Leonard Austin, who was appointed to the new ethics panel by Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, attended a recent fundraiser for Long Island Assemblyman Charles Lavine. Mr. Austin, a former judge who serves as the commission’s interim vice chair, attended “as a guest of his wife” (per the commission’s damage control), who donated to the assemblyman while Mr. Austin did not.

The ethics panel’s chairman, Frederick Davie, called the commissioner’s presence at the political event a “slight lapse in judgment.” A lapse? Absolutely. Slight? Well, that’s a matter of opinion. Slight lapses have a way of reaching critical mass.

JCOPE was continually subject to criticism that its commissioners were too close to the lawmakers and other officials they were supposed to be watching – including those who appointed them. You might think members of the new commission could have learned something there. This isn’t complicated: What part of “distance yourselves from the people you oversee” is unclear?

As a member of the Assembly, Mr. Lavine is subject to the ethics commission’s oversight. He’s also chair of the chamber’s Judiciary Committee and a key member of Mr. Heastie’s conference. Did Mr. Lavine have any role in recommending Mr. Austin to Speaker Heastie? He won’t say. But we shouldn’t be having that conversation at all, because watchdog appointments – even filtered through a vetting panel – should not be made by those being watched; and in the imperfect system we’re stuck with, the best those watchdogs can do is to eat, sleep, and breathe their independence from the halls of governance.

In a questionnaire during the nomination process, Mr. Austin noted that “independence” was key to building the public’s trust in ethics enforcement. He’s right. So how come they keep getting this wrong?

This one’s a brick

Dwayne Killings, head coach of men’s basketball at the University at Albany, must serve a five-game suspension because of an incident last year in which he was found to have had “inappropriate physical contact” with a student.

The university has announced he’ll serve the suspension at the beginning of the season, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 14. Two of those games are exhibition games, and only one is against a Division I opponent. What’s more, UAlbany will pause Mr. Killings’ suspension so he can be on the court for Nov. 12’s high-profile Albany Cup game against Siena.

In other words, the university seems to be bending over backwards to minimize the visibility of Mr. Killings’ suspension and its effect on the season. That’s a missed opportunity to share a lesson that some UAlbany students still need to learn. This semester began with off-campus parties drawing large crowds that spun out of control, and the university says it takes a stern line with students who disrupt the community and tarnish the institution’s reputation. Minimizing Mr. Killings’ suspension muddles that message. Better for kids to see that actions have meaningful consequences.