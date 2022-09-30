Another view: End court secrecy in New York

The Court of Appeals’ refusal to reveal the vote for an acting chief judge is unbefitting an open justice system.

Imagine if an election was held and a winner declared, but the government refused to say what the vote tally was, or if anyone other than the winner had been in the running.

It sounds so undemocratic. So opaque. So surreal.

It’s also essentially how Judge Anthony Cannataro was just chosen as the acting chief judge for New York’s highest court.

How the six judges voted and whether anyone else was considered, New Yorkers are told, is none of their business. Nor is the court offering any explanation for why three judges with more seniority — all people of color – were passed over in a departure from past practice. As the Times Union’s Rob Gavin reports, the court says the choice was the result of “confidential deliberations.” And the court says it’s exempt from a Freedom of Information Law requirement that state agencies keep records of vote tallies by their members.

This secrecy is unbecoming for a host of reasons, starting with how offensive it is to the entire notion of open government. Other than certain sensitive national security matters, requests for search warrants, and grand jury proceedings — all of which have compelling reasons for secrecy — most of what occurs in our state and federal courts is open to public scrutiny. It’s how we seek to keep honest a branch of government with enormous power over our lives. The Court of Appeals certainly recognizes the need for that openness in every case it rules on.

We also don’t choose our leaders in secret, and that includes judges. Whether they’re elected, as in the case of county, town and village judges or state Supreme Court justices, or chosen by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, as is done for the Court of Appeals and Court of Claims, New Yorkers know who is doing the choosing and what the vote was.

And the chief judge, acting or permanent, is the most influential jurist in the state. He or she oversees and speaks for the entire state court system, sets policy and initiatives, and delivers an annual “state of the judiciary” address, among other things. This is the role Judge Cannataro will fill until Gov. Kathy Hochul nominates a successor to former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who left Aug. 31.

Against the case for transparency, the court system offers no reason for secrecy other than the logical fallacy of begging the question: It’s secret because it’s confidential. The court should be embarrassed to proffer such a lame excuse — an excuse, incidentally, that we hear far too often from government these days when it comes to what one public official or another decides is a question they’d rather not answer.

The fact is, the court is perfectly capable of commenting on this. It just doesn’t want to. Why, New Yorkers can only wonder.

At the very least, if the judges feel secrecy is so imperative, they owe it to the public to say exactly why. And they owe it to the institution of the court, whose public trust is diminished by what, for all appearances, is an arbitrary and capricious bit of secrecy.