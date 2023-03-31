The agency that runs New York’s prisons has yet to fully follow a new law aimed at limiting solitary confinement.

What’s to be done when a state agency doesn’t follow the law?

What’s to be done when that agency is the one that’s supposed to be rehabilitating criminals — to convince them that following laws is the right thing to do?

The agency is, of course, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which has been failing to consistently comply with the 2021 HALT Act, short for Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement. The act was intended to put an end to DOCCS’ over-reliance on solitary confinement as a disciplinary tool.

HALT was all about finding alternatives to long-term isolation of prisoners, a practice considered to be tantamount to torture. The law limited time in solitary cells, or “special housing units,” as they’re euphemistically called, to 15 days.

But as the Times Union’s Brendan J. Lyons reports, a study by the Correctional Association of New York, an independent organization that monitors prison conditions, found “numerous departures from basic adherence” to HALT, in some cases up to six times the legal limit.

That’s nearly 13 weeks with little to no human contact. It’s inhumane. And it’s dangerously counterproductive. As the Correctional Association noted, solitary confinement can lead to anxiety, depression and psychosis. HALT was supposed to end its use entirely for people with mental illness, but the Correctional Association found that on a monthly basis, one-third or more of those in solitary confinement had a mental health issue.

The association’s report also said that prisoners held in “residential rehabilitative units” — transitional disciplinary units for people who receive SHU sentences of more than 15 days — often did not receive the very assistance they’re supposed to get in those units.

In short, what’s supposed to be a system of correction is too often just warehousing people — and, worse, subjecting them to conditions known to be detrimental to their physical and mental health.

DOCCS blames, in part, a sharp increase in violence in prisons shortly after HALT took full effect last year, causing it to run short of residential rehabilitative units. It says that as of February it had sufficient capacity, for now.

As for putting prohibited people in solitary confinement, DOCCS says that its reading of the law is that it pertains only to “seriously mentally ill” people. That misses the point: It’s been well established that solitary confinement tends to exacerbate mental health issues.

Parsing the law is not a solution. Nor is saying, well, tough, that’ll teach ’em not to break the law. That, too, misses the point: A system that mistreats people this way only worsens the chance that they’ll be able to function as law-abiding members of society once they’re released.

Whether the problem is funding, staffing, prison culture, obstinance or some or all of the above, right now, amid budget talks, is a perfect time for the Legislature to give the Correctional Association’s report a close read and ask DOCCS to explain itself. A good place to start is this straightforward question: Why isn’t the state’s prison system following state law, and what will it take to correct that?