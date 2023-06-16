Democrats in the Legislature just voted to undermine badly needed campaign finance reforms they had long championed.

To understand why so many New Yorkers are cynical about government and disillusioned with politics, one can look at the move by lawmakers, in the waning hours of the legislative session, to sabotage campaign finance reforms that sought to weaken the influence of big-money donors.

The reforms, passed in 2019, created a new system for financing state elections that sought to encourage and empower smaller donors by making contributions of up to $250 eligible for up to $12 for each dollar given. If a donor gave more than $250 under the new system, the donation received no matching funds.

That was a landmark achievement with the power to transform New York politics. At long last, it seemed, lawmakers would be encouraged to listen to voters, instead of people with the deepest pockets. But the Legislature, controlled by a Democratic Party that has long advocated for such changes, decided it couldn’t let the reform stand.

The reason was obvious: Any transformation of New York politics might transform incumbents right out of office.

And so, lawmakers modified the law to make the first $250 of any contribution, no matter how large, eligible for matching funds. That means a donation of, say, $5,000 to a state Senate candidate would receive a match of $2,300 in public money.

The change turns the reform on its head. It enhances, rather than diminishes, the power and influence of larger donors — and with taxpayer money, no less. In other words, the average voters who were supposed to benefit from the reform will now be funding its undoing. It’s the status quo, but worse.

And that’s not all: Lawmakers also made it more difficult for candidates to qualify for the program, a shift that will especially hit political novices without the advantages of incumbency. A reform intended to boost competition is now much less likely to do so.

Needless to say, the timing of the changes and the motives behind them are classic Albany and exactly what many New Yorkers have come to expect from lawmakers. The undoing of an important reform, which was set to take effect for next year’s elections, is a slap in the face to progress, and it is baldly duplicitous.

That Democrats are responsible for the move is especially disheartening. The party, after all, claimed for years to support campaign finance reform and pointed to Republican control of the state Senate as the reason progress was blocked. Give us control of the Legislature, Democrats promised, and we’ll pass the changes needed to reduce the influence of big donors and boost democracy.

Democrats just revealed the hollowness of those promises. In the end, they’re behaving as incumbents always have. They’re protecting themselves, no matter the lip service paid to reform and democracy.

The disgraceful change hasn’t become law just yet. Gov. Kathy Hochul could yet veto the bill, and we urge her to do so.

The move would be a fitting step for a governor who came into office promising a new era of sunlight and changes to the culture of Albany. Did Ms. Hochul mean what she said? Or will New York’s cynics be right yet again?