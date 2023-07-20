Two initiatives are a good starting point for improving prison health care — if the state can make them work.

Here’s a radical statement that isn’t actually radical at all: The people in New York’s prisons and jails are just as worthy of human rights and dignity as the rest of us.

But when it comes to health care for the incarcerated, even the basics can be out of reach: Inmates can face delayed access to diagnosis and treatment, difficulty getting medications, and inattention to specific dietary needs. Here in New York, a couple of programs offer a chance to make conditions a little better, at least for some people.

A pilot program that would allow states to enroll certain prisoners in Medicaid 90 days before their release has not yet launched in New York, but the state Department of Health says it’s in the works. It will be the first time Medicaid will offer coverage for the incarcerated, and as the Times Union’s Raga Justin noted in a recent story, the federal government will provide a 90% funding match.

Only people with certain health issues, such as chronic conditions, will be eligible. The program aims to help inmates transition out of prison with a plan for managing their ailment and with access to prescribed medication and necessary equipment such as supplies for living with diabetes.

Though limited, the program is a good start: The continuity of care will be an asset to people reentering the community. As Ms. Justin notes, during the weeks after their release, former inmates have a heightened chance of ending up in a hospital or a psychiatric facility.

One hazard to reentry is an elevated risk of overdose — something that another state program was designed in part to address.

A 2021 law requires state and county correctional facilities to offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. But as Ms. Justin has recently reported, the program has hit a number of stumbling blocks, including worker shortages, inmates who abuse the system, and reporting requirements that provide few details about the quality of delivered care. What’s more, some facilities have resisted offering “harm reduction” initiatives at all.

Since people behind bars suffer from addiction at much higher rates, this is a worthy program — and it’s worth getting it right. An audit could identify what’s not working, and how the state can better support facilities to make sure the program works as lawmakers intended.

If implemented fully, these two initiatives could be steps toward a better level of care and accountability for inmates’ well-being. But they should also be part of a broader conversation about prison health care.

As the nonprofit newsroom New York Focus noted last year, state oversight of prison health care is sharply limited to the system’s management of just a few diseases. In 2019, the Legislature passed a measure that would have expanded that oversight, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed it. The model of jails using private medical service providers needs more scrutiny as well: State investigators have repeatedly faulted for-profit jail health care providers for the low quality of their services.

As New York grapples with the future of health care — with services being cut, nurses in short supply, and the number of “care deserts” on the rise — prisons and jails should be part of the planning, too. Because incarcerated people are, first and foremost, people — and if a hearty dose of “There but for the grace of God” doesn’t serve to remind us of that fact, then basic morality and duty should.