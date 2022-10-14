Another view: Is N.Y.’s green too lean?

It’s the green-energy equivalent of being put on hold: New York apparently doesn’t have enough people in certain key entities to handle all the work associated with meeting the state’s ambitious climate goals.

We mention that not to once again point out the hypocrisy of making the governor’s office look like a model of fiscal prudence when it really was not, but to underscore how damaging it was. One agency that suffered in particular was the Department of Environmental Conservation, which struggled to keep up with enforcement and resorted to dubious solutions, like having potential polluters self-certify that their operations were clean.

The DEC is among the entities that New York Focus, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom, found lacks adequate staff to implement the state’s climate agenda. That agenda, heralded by Mr. Cuomo, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers as a nation-leading approach to addressing global warming, requires that the state shift to 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 and reduce all greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 85 percent from its 1990 levels by 2050. New York is looking to start achieving certain goals, such as phasing out fossil fuels in new homes and cars, in just a few years.

A big challenge to meeting the state’s goals will be to connect new, clean power sources to the electrical grid and develop more transmission capacity to address demand that’s expected to be higher than ever before. Along with DEC, environmental groups fear that staffing shortages plague the New York Independent System Operator, a nongovernmental entity that manages the grid and that has seen a nearly threefold increase in applications for connections since 2016, even as it added only a few more staffers and faces its highest vacancy rate ever. A state agency it works with, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, has also complained of inadequate staffing, New York Focus notes. And a relatively new agency, the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, is still getting up to full strength.

All this points to a need for Gov. Hochul to take a more realistic approach to spending than Mr. Cuomo did and get the relevant state agencies up to proper staffing. It should also impress on the NYISO the need to do the same. Fiscal prudence is all well and good, but it’s critical that the state do its part to address the climate challenge. That means not just boasting about its goals, but making it possible to achieve them.