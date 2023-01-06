Another view: Marijuana to join New York’s black market of untaxed goods

What’s worse than levying some of the highest taxes in the country?

Not being able to collect those taxes.

That’s New York’s situation with cigarette taxes. The state levies a $4.35 per-pack tax on cigarettes, the highest in the nation, and New York City’s cigarette taxes are even higher at $5.85 a pack.

It would almost be shocking if the state didn’t have one of the biggest black markets for cigarettes in the country. A recent Tax Foundation report found 53.5% of cigarettes smoked in 2020 were purchased on the black market, an increase from 52.5% in 2019. That black market comes at a cost of $1.1 billion to state taxpayers.

The Tax Foundation report comes at a good time for state policy makers. One of the ongoing debates in the state’s establishment of marijuana markets is how successful the state-backed markets will be compared to the already established, lucrative and untaxed black market for marijuana.

New York has a booming black market for cigarettes despite making a serious effort to curb illegal sales. The state’s weak efforts to control illegal marijuana sales over the past 18 months don’t bode well for marijuana tax collections. As we saw in Jamestown, business owners who have been patient working through the state’s process to set up a legal marijuana business are seeing competitors setting up shop early without paying the state’s exorbitant taxes or dealing with the state’s cumbersome regulations. The state has been largely unwilling to heavily penalize those illegal sellers — and those are just the pop-up shops that we know about. Most marijuana sellers who want to stay off the state’s radar have been doing so for decades and want no part of a state marijuana license.

At this point no one should be surprised when New York’s marijuana tax revenue fails to reach expectations. The revenue projections used to sell the state’s marijuana plans have already gone up in smoke.