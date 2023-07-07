We cannot blame local nurses for electing to work for travel staffing agencies. After all, they can get paid four times as much than they might get if they worked directly for a local hospital. Who wouldn’t want better pay for doing a difficult, valuable job?

Nor can we blame St. Peter’s Health Partners for deciding to stop playing along with this practice.

St. Peter’s announced last week that it won’t hire any travel nurses who live within 50 miles of their workplace. The change comes as New York ended the state of emergency on health care staffing that Gov. Kathy Hochul declared in September 2021.

Not that the health care staffing crisis is over; it absolutely is not. But the generous contracts that made sure hospitals were functioning during the pandemic — contracts under which hospitals paid travel nurses four or five times what they would pay their own unionized employees, and with thousands going to staffing agency fees on top of that — are unsustainable.

New York must still treat the health care worker shortage as a crisis, and act to fix it — fix it for real, not with a Band-Aid.

There are thousands of unfilled health care jobs in New York. Observers warn that will grow into the tens of thousands by the end of the decade. It’s not just hospitals that need nurses: Home health agencies and nursing homes can’t find qualified staff, either. Shortages ripple through the system — patients can’t be discharged from a hospital to an assisted-living facility if that home doesn’t have the staff to care for them; ambulances have been delayed going out on calls because they’re stuck waiting in emergency departments. Hospitals are operating at a loss, cutting administrative jobs and eliminating services. And workers face mandatory overtime and burnout.

Last year, Gov. Hochul pledged to grow the health care workforce by 20 percent over five years. What might that look like?

One goal must be to do all we can to entice nurses to stay. And another is to train the next generation of caregivers.

The sunset of the state emergency will mean out-of-state nurses must get licensed to work in New York. A new law should make it easier for travel nurses already working here to get state licenses. New York must devote staff and system resources to make that process quick and painless.

The next move is to increase the ranks of unionized staff nurses. That starts with taking a hard look at nurses’ pay. Hospitals have shown they’ll pay for quality staff when they have to, and nurses aren’t likely to forget that. St. Peter’s Health Partners CEO Steven Hanks said it well: “It’s now time to move away from external contract labor so we can reinvest in our core staff.” And that’s what they must do: Invest. Nurses know they can travel elsewhere; hospitals must give them reasons to stay. A proposed boost to the Medicare Wage Index should help Capital Region facilities put more money toward staffing, too.

And the state needs to think bigger on nursing education. Gov. Hochul recently signed legislation intended to expedite nurse training by letting them count simulation experiences — working on a mannequin or with virtual reality, for example — for up to a third of their clinical training. What next? How can the state incentivize more people to go into nursing?

Last year, Gov. Hochul offered a “Nurses for Our Future” scholarship that paid tuition for 1,000 nursing students who agreed to work for two years in a high-need facility. The program appears not to be running this year. Until education becomes a priority, this crisis of caregiving will continue — and as our population ages, it will only get worse.