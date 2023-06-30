The 2023 legislative session was as notable for what it didn’t accomplish as for what it did. State lawmakers failed to act, or act boldly enough, on some of the most pressing issues facing New York: the housing shortage, climate and energy measures, and the opioid crisis. With the underwhelming session (followed by last week’s equally underwhelming Assembly mini-session) behind us, it’s all over but the signing — or the vetoing.

Let’s run down some of the new items headed, over the next six months, to the desk of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

One measure raises big questions for communities’ ability to fight blight. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision determined that a Minnesota county, which had foreclosed on a property for unpaid taxes and then sold it, could not keep sale proceeds above the cost of the delinquent taxes and fees but instead had to give the surplus to the former property owner.

In response, the Legislature put a one-year moratorium on foreclosures of tax-delinquent properties to study how to bring New York’s foreclosure system into compliance. That’s the wrong approach. As we in Albany know only too well, it’s hard enough to retake control of blighted properties before demolition is the only option. The moratorium will snarl revitalization efforts and will affect the important work of land banks, one of our best tools for building communities and bringing investment to long-neglected neighborhoods.

The legislation calls for surplus funds from sales of foreclosures already in process to be held in a trust account until the moratorium ends. That should be extended to all foreclosures: Let them proceed, but hold on to funds until the system can be restructured.

Gov. Hochul should veto this legislation as written. And the work of remaking the foreclosure system needs to start immediately. Cities fighting blight can’t afford any more obstacles.

Other pieces of legislation heading to the governor’s desk are more promising.

A wrongful conviction measure will provide a path to justice for people who pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit — something that happens far too often, whether because of coercive plea deals or poor legal advice.

New York can join eight other states that have banned wildlife killing contests, which are not only barbaric but are also an ineffective method of species management. This ban won’t affect either fishing contests or legitimate hunting; it’ll just put an end to a bloodsport that throws ecosystems out of whack.

The Assembly’s wrap-up work also produced the LLC Transparency Act, which will create a searchable public database of the people behind a limited liability company, making it tougher for shady business operators to hide behind shell structures. And lawmakers took one step toward cleaner energy by advancing an offshore Long Island wind project that will also boost jobs at the Port of Albany.

These join other worthy measures awaiting the governor’s signature, including the Clean Slate Act — giving people convicted of some types of crime, and who paid their debt to society, a chance to start again — and the Birds and Bees Protection Act, which will curb the use of a pesticide that harms pollinators.

Signing these bills promptly will make the most of a session that could have, and should have, been so much more.